The Cambridge-Isanti boys and girls track and field teams made the most of their somewhat limited Class AAA State Meet berths. Out of the eight events they competed in, the Bluejackets came away with five medals.
The North Branch girls and boys track and field teams were very busy during the Class AA State Meet, competing in a total of 14 events. Against tough competition, their efforts were rewarded with medals in four of those events.
