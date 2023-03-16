Jackets return to section championship game

Whoever is in control of the scoreboard for the upcoming Section 7AAAA boys basketball championship game in Chisago Lakes between #1 seed Andover and #3 seed Cambridge-Isanti better start limbering up their fingers.
The game, which C-I has advanced to for the first time since their back-to-back section championships in 2019 and 2020, will feature two teams who can light up the scoreboard frequently via their up-tempo offenses. Coming into the game, the Jackets have eclipsed 90 points six times this season, including a 120-point output in a double-overtime game and a 100-point game in regulation. Andover topped those numbers, having reached 90 points 10 times this season, with two scores over the century mark — both of which were achieved in regulation time. The Huskies have scored over 90 points in both their section tournament games thus far.
Defensively, the two teams are nearly identical, with each team allowing an average of 73 points per game. The Jackets have given up at least 90 points in four games this season, however, they came out on the winning side of two of those high-scoring games. Andover has given up 90 or more points three times, losing two of those three games.
What it will all boil down to is for the Jackets to reclaim the section championship and return to the state Class AAAA tournament, they will have to avoid a cold shooting stretch, something that has plagued them from time to time. Andover’s lowest point total this season was 58, a number the Jackets have fallen short of in three of their nine losses, including a frustratingly low game total of 48 at North Branch.
The section championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. However, yet another scheduled snow storm might force the game to be pushed back to Friday, March 17. See our website, Mississippi8.org, or the Cambridge-Isanti Activities Twitter page @CIHS_Activities for any scheduling changes.
Should the Jackets prevail in their quest for another section crown, they will play at Target Center on Tuesday, March 21 in the Class AAAA quarterfinals. The game time would depend on the seeding process, with tipoff being either 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. See our website for specific details following the seeding process on Saturday, March 18.
HOW C-I GOT HERE
The first two rounds of the Section 7AAAA tournament turned out to be a family affair as C-I head coach Mike McDonald wound up going against his sons Kyle and Rhett, who are the head coaches of Forest Lake and Duluth East respectively.
The first “battle of the McDonalds,” against Forest Lake in the quarterfinals, turned into an instant thriller in front of a large, boisterous crowd at CIHS. The Jackets started off the game with one of their cold shooting spurts, only scoring 22 points in the first half, giving the Rangers an eight-point lead heading into the locker room.
The second half featured both teams alternating scoring runs, with the Jackets whittling their deficit down to two or three points only to have the Rangers extend it back to a multi-possession difference. This continued until less than a minute left in the game when the Jackets finally were able to take the lead on a steal and uncontested layup by junior John Troolin with 25 seconds left. Another Forest Lake turnover produced two free throws, giving the Jackets a three-point lead. A three-point Ranger shot was emphatically blocked by senior Kobe Karels with one second remaining and a desperation three was unsuccessful, giving C-I the 63-60 win.
Troolin’s game-winner gave him 18 points for the night to lead the Jackets. Karels and Keagen Shrider each added 13 points.
The second “battle of McDonalds,” played in the semifinals at Princeton in a neutral-site setting against Duluth East was far less thrilling as C-I built up a 15-point halftime lead by a score of 35-20 and cruised to a 73-54 win over the Greyhounds.
Troolin finished the semifinal game with 24 points, followed by Karels’ 14. Caleb Ludwig also reached double-digits with 11 points.
VIKINGS FALL IN SEMIFINALS
Due to there only being six teams in the section, North Branch wound up going one-and-done in the Section 7AAA tournament, losing to Duluth Denfeld 63-59 at home in the semifinals. The Vikings held a 30-26 lead at halftime, but couldn’t stop a second-half comeback from the Hunters. Tyler Minke scored 18 points for NB, with Brody Beaver adding 16.
