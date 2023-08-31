C-I BLUEJACKETS
August 23
Girls tennis 7, Fridley 0
Girls tennis 6, Hibbing 1
August 24
Girls tennis 5, Pequot Lakes 2
Girls tennis 2, Pine City 5
Girls tennis 3, St. Cloud Tech 4
Girls soccer 1, Esko 4
Boys soccer 2, Proctor 0
August 25
Rush City Invite:
Volleyball 2, Coon Rapids 0
Volleyball 1, Chisago Lakes 2
Volleyball 0, Pine River-Backus 2
Volleyball 0, Rock Ridge 2
August 26
Boys soccer 4, Mesabi East 1
August 28
Girls soccer 3, Hibbing 0
Volleyball 3, Coon Rapids 1
August 29
Girls tennis x, Annandale x
Boys soccer 8, Fridley 0
*Roggie Sanchez - 4 goals
Girls soccer 4, Irondale 1
Volleyball 2, Andover 3
NB VIKINGS
August 24
Girls tennis 6, Denfeld 1
Girls tennis 6, Fridley 1
Girls tennis 7, Osseo 0
Girls cross country - no team score
*Ava Witkowski - 2nd place
Boys cross country - 1st/4 teams
*Jordan Stumm - 2nd place
Girls soccer 2, Hermantown 2
Volleyball 3, Andover 1
August 26
Girls tennis 0, Blaine 7
Girls tennis 3, Irondale 4
Girls soccer 9, Sauk Rapids 3
August 28
Boys cross country - 4th/6 teams
*Jordan Stumm - 5th place
Girls cross country - no team score
*Ava Witkowski - 16th place
August 29
Girls tennis 4, Grand Rapids 3
Girls tennis 7, Hermantown 0
Boys soccer 2, Denfeld 3
Girls soccer 2, Grand Rapids 1
Volleyball 3, Grand Rapids 1
*Dakota Esget - 18 kills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.