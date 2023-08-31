C-I BLUEJACKETS

August 23

Girls tennis 7, Fridley 0

Girls tennis 6, Hibbing 1

August 24

Girls tennis 5, Pequot Lakes 2

Girls tennis 2, Pine City 5

Girls tennis 3, St. Cloud Tech  4

Girls soccer 1, Esko 4

Boys soccer 2, Proctor 0

August 25

Rush City Invite:

Volleyball 2, Coon Rapids 0

Volleyball 1, Chisago Lakes 2

Volleyball 0, Pine River-Backus 2

Volleyball 0, Rock Ridge 2

August 26

Boys soccer 4, Mesabi East 1

August 28

Girls soccer 3, Hibbing 0

Volleyball 3, Coon Rapids 1

August 29

Girls tennis x, Annandale x

Boys soccer 8, Fridley 0

*Roggie Sanchez - 4 goals

Girls soccer 4, Irondale 1

Volleyball 2, Andover 3

NB VIKINGS

August 24

Girls tennis 6, Denfeld 1

Girls tennis 6, Fridley 1

Girls tennis 7, Osseo 0

Girls cross country - no team score

*Ava Witkowski - 2nd place

Boys cross country - 1st/4 teams

*Jordan Stumm - 2nd place

Girls soccer 2, Hermantown 2

Volleyball 3, Andover 1

August 26

Girls tennis 0, Blaine 7

Girls tennis 3, Irondale 4

Girls soccer 9, Sauk Rapids 3

August 28

Boys cross country - 4th/6 teams

*Jordan Stumm - 5th place

Girls cross country - no team score

*Ava Witkowski - 16th place

August 29

Girls tennis 4, Grand Rapids 3

Girls tennis 7, Hermantown 0

Boys soccer 2, Denfeld 3

Girls soccer 2, Grand Rapids 1

Volleyball 3, Grand Rapids 1

*Dakota Esget - 18 kills

