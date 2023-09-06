C-I BLUEJACKETS

August 31

Girls tennis 6, Mora 1

Girls cross country - 2nd/7 teams

*MaKenna Sjoberg - 2nd place

Boys cross country - 2nd/8 teams

*Noah Mcgovern - 3rd place

*Jonas Kennedy - 4th place

Football 28, St. Cloud Tech 0

Boys soccer 0, Forest Lake 2

September 5

Girls tennis 7, Princeton 0

Girls soccer 0, St. Francis 0

Boys soccer 3, St. Francis 1

Volleyball 0, Anoka 3

NB VIKINGS

August 30

Girls soccer 1, Duluth Denfeld 4

August 31

Boys soccer 3, Legacy Christian Academy 4

Girls tennis 0, Pine City 7

Football 28, Pequot Lakes 42

September 2

Girls soccer 0, Tea Area (SD) 2

September 5

Girls tennis 5, Big Lake 2

Boys soccer 1, Monticello 4

Girls soccer 0, Monticello 2

Volleyball 3, Becker 0

*Jenna Minke - 28 assists

