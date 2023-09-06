C-I BLUEJACKETS
August 31
Girls tennis 6, Mora 1
Girls cross country - 2nd/7 teams
*MaKenna Sjoberg - 2nd place
Boys cross country - 2nd/8 teams
*Noah Mcgovern - 3rd place
*Jonas Kennedy - 4th place
Football 28, St. Cloud Tech 0
Boys soccer 0, Forest Lake 2
September 5
Girls tennis 7, Princeton 0
Girls soccer 0, St. Francis 0
Boys soccer 3, St. Francis 1
Volleyball 0, Anoka 3
NB VIKINGS
August 30
Girls soccer 1, Duluth Denfeld 4
August 31
Boys soccer 3, Legacy Christian Academy 4
Girls tennis 0, Pine City 7
Football 28, Pequot Lakes 42
September 2
Girls soccer 0, Tea Area (SD) 2
September 5
Girls tennis 5, Big Lake 2
Boys soccer 1, Monticello 4
Girls soccer 0, Monticello 2
Volleyball 3, Becker 0
*Jenna Minke - 28 assists
