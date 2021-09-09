Local youth golfers receive $5,000 in scholarships

The Purple Hawk Junior Golf Foundation was created in late 2020. PHJGF is a Non-Profit Organization that is in place to allow youth from the local communities to play golf. They provide clubs, instruction, and the opportunity to play golf at Purple Hawk Country Club in Cambridge.
On Monday, Aug. 23 the Foundation awarded seven Scholarships to seven of its Foundations Members.
Scholarships awarded were: Emily Nystrom - $750, Will O’Donovan - $750, Logan Westman - $500, Allie Nystrom - $450, Ethan Schroeder - $450, Keegan Westman - $300, and Izzy Weidenbach - $300.
There are also three at large Scholarships that will be given out to three individuals who volunteered their time to help out at the golf course. Those individuals will be named in the near future.
The Purple Hawk Junior Golf Foundation would like to thank all of it’s sponsors, especially The Grandy Lions, Isanti County Sportsman’s Club, and First Bank and Trust for their generous donations to the Foundation.
Any questions regarding the Purple Hawk Junior Golf Foundation can be sent to info@purplehawk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.