There were reasons galore for celebrating last weekend, as within a 24-hour period, three different milestones were reached on local high school sports teams.
The first milestone was also the longest ongoing record as Bluejacket boys basketball coach Mike McDonald earned his 500th career victory. The win came over North Branch on Friday, Feb. 4, by a score of 77–49.
Despite that margin of victory, the milestone wasn’t a lock to be reached that night, as the Jackets and Vikings were deadlocked at 32 going into halftime. In the second half, however, the Jackets’ offense caught fire from outside the arc, scoring 45 points while holding North Branch to a mere 17.
“It’s been a long time since I have seen a shooting display like that,” said North Branch head coach Todd Dufault. “To hit 17 three-pointers was quite impressive. Congratulations to coach McDonald for reaching 500 wins. What an amazing accomplishment. Great coach, great man.”
McDonald joins approximately 50 other Minnesota high school coaches in the 500-win club, including his brothers Tom and Paul, along with his father, Bob, who amassed 1,012 wins in his illustrious 59 years of coaching.
Viking senior reaches 1,000 points
For North Branch senior Paige Peaslee, reaching the magical 1,000-career-point mark was long overdue, which made the accomplishment all the more sweeter.
The senior forward missed her entire junior basketball season while recovering from an ACL injury that happened in the final volleyball match of the 2020 season.
“Paige worked so hard to come back (from the injury),” said North Branch girls basketball head coach Alison Trampe, “which made the accomplishment even more meaningful and special. She is an outstanding kid, and we are so proud of her.”
Peaslee, who will be playing basketball collegiately at Winona State after graduating this spring, reached the milestone with a contested jump shot just outside the paint midway through the second half of the Vikings’ game against Hibbing on Saturday. She entered the game needing 17 points to reach the milestone and ended up scoring 26 to lead North Branch to a 65–33 win.
Sophomore wrestler reaches 100 wins
In only his sophomore year, Bluejacket wrestler Leo Edblad eclipsed the 100-varsity-win mark during C-I’s quadrangular at Minnetonka on Saturday. Edblad, who this season has wrestled primarily at the 113-pound weight class, has picked up one-third of those 100 wins this season alone, amassing a 32–3 individual record, with 19 of those wins being via pinfall. The sophomore is currently ranked #2 in Class AAA at 113 pounds.
