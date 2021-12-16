Minnesota high school basketball to use shot clocks in 2023

The current Minnesota high school basketball season might be in its first few weeks of games, but coaches and players are already looking ahead to the 2023-2024 season. Come two years from now, all varsity boys and girls basketball games will be mandated to utilize a 35-second shot clock. Currently, shot clocks can be used in nonconference games, but only if both teams agree to it.
The change, which was recently approved by the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors, follows the lead of the National Federation of State High School Associations, which last May authorized each individual state high school association to decide if they wanted to implement a shot clock, as opposed to mandating it for all states. The MSHSL’s adoption makes Minnesota the 13th state association to adopt a shot clock, including all states bordering Minnesota except Wisconsin.
The decision concludes several years of debate among schools across the state regarding shot clocks, with some schools heavily in favor of them, to the point of already having workable shot clocks installed in their gyms.
Locally, while neither Cambridge-Isanti nor North Branch currently have working shot clocks, by and large the coaches are in favor of the change.
“I am totally in favor of the adoption, and it’s too bad we have to wait until 2023-2024,” said Bluejacket boys coach Mike McDonald, who has been a vocal proponent the whole time. “We have played with it in the past, at the Sanford Pentagon, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and loved it. The players loved it as well.”
“I’m okay with the decision,” said Viking boys coach Todd Dufault. “It adds another dimension to the game. It creates a different strategy to the game and defense will be rewarded a bit more.”
“I think that overall the shot clock is a good addition,” said Bluejacket girls coach Jody Ledahl. “I don’t think it’s going to have a big impact on most games, but will hopefully clean up the end of close games. Teams won’t have to resort to fouling if they can play out possessions due to the shot clock and the inability to just go into stall mode.”
Ledahl’s last statement was the biggest reason cited for the need for shot clocks, especially immediately following previous years’ state tournament games where multiple teams have intentionally held onto the ball for several minutes, having one player stand in place while dribbling in order to get the final shot in a tie game.
According to the MSHSL, 75% of coaches polled supported the implementation of a shot clock. For the 25% against it, the overall reasons cited were a concern of costs associated with purchasing and installing the clocks, plus finding qualified people to run them during the games. The local coaches, however, find those reasons to be minor concerns.
“The cost is minimal while looking at the big picture,” said McDonald. “The worker in charge of the clock probably has the easiest job at the scorers table. Many colleges have students working it at their games.”
“Sure, there is going to be some cost involved and a need to find the right people to run the shot clock,” said Dufault, “but all in all, I think this is a good move for high school basketball in Minnesota.”
“I grew up in North Dakota, who has had the shot clock in the large school class since I believe 1996,” said Ledahl. “North Dakota is always near the bottom in school funding, so if they found value in the shot clock and have made it work this long, I’ve always thought Minnesota should be able to pull it off as well.”
