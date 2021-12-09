Mora girls make history in Minnesota’s first all-female high school wrestling match

Mora High School girls are making history as Mora’s new girls varsity wrestling team, competing at the Minnesota State High School League’s first-ever girls only dual meet in Bemidji on Thursday, Dec. 2.
The newly formed team consists of 10 wrestlers, six of whom are in their first year of wrestling. They are seventh grader Madi Nieman, freshmen Makayla Rush, Kodi Rodenborg, Aspen Anderson, Violet Peterson, and Sammie Reller. Sophomores Lindsay Sigstad and Nora Houglum and juniors Annabel McGriff and Lindsey Nosbush.
“Coaching wrestling in Mora is all inclusive,” said Head Wrestling Coach Tom Youngblom. “All of our coaches coach all of our kids regardless of size, experience or gender.”
A growing interest
Girls wrestling is the fastest growing sport in Minnesota and in the country.
Mora sophomore and wrestler Nora Houglum said her interest in wrestling started young. “I have always been interested in wrestling since I went to my first match in fourth grade. I am intrigued by the physicality and toughness of the sport,” she said.
The number of girls wrestling across the U.S. has increased by 500% in the past three years.
In May of 2021, the MSHSL voted (44-4) to add a girls wrestling state tournament starting this school year.
Girls will remain part of each school’s boys’ program for regular season training and competition but will have a girls division within the wrestling state tournament.
The decision by MSHSL allows girls the option of wrestling against other girls as an individual for section and state tournaments. There are 12 weight brackets approved by the MSHSL: 100, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185 and 235.
“There will be two sections for girls, one in the North and one in the South, just one class,” explained Youngblom.
“The top four girls from each weight in each section will go to state. So there will be eight girls at each weight at the state tournament. The High School League is waiting until all the schools have certified their girls and are going to group them into as many evenly sized weight classes as possible. That way there won’t be any open weights where girls are certified.”
The elephant in the room
Boys wrestling girls has always sparked debate amongst wrestlers and wrestling fans.
“For small town coaches, it probably really isn’t that different. Coaches from rural towns coach k-12 kids. Our high school girls haven’t wrestled as much as their boy counterparts. So, as far as coaching the technique part, the coaches treat them like they treat all new wrestlers. Basics first and repetition.
“The only other issue that has come up is the elephant in the room: the awkward moment of a teenage boy wrestling a teenage girl,” said Youngblom.
“But it is 2021 and our boys have embraced the sport and our girls. The girls that are out for wrestling are doing their absolute best to become great wrestlers. The boys have picked up their cause and truly believe wrestling is an empowering sport for girls to learn. Mora wrestling has always been about the team and this new area is no different.”
The First Meet
Seven Mustangs competed in their first duel meet Thursday, Dec. 2 at Bemidji High School. The Mora vs. Bemidji wrestling duel could be Minnesota’s first ever girls only wrestling duel in the history of Minnesota wrestling.
Bemidji won 30-16.
The night included Nora Houglum recording Mora’s first-ever girls win by a score of 10-5 and Lindsey Nosbush recording the first ever pin in Mora girls wrestling history. Other highlights of the evening include:
Mora’s Makayla Rush won 5-4 in OT in the 100 lb. weight class
Nora Houglum (105 lb.) won by fall against Kiera Hagmann
Nora Houglum (120 lb.) won 10-5 against Allie Lillquist
Lindsey Sigstad (125 lb.) lost by lall to Imrie Mistic
Sammie Reller (130#) lost by Fall to Tori Bahr
Aspen Anderson (135#) lost by Fall to Jayden Kelly
Annabel Mcgriff (140#) lost by Fall to Kylie Donat
Aspen Anderson (150#) lost by Fall to Elizabeth Oster
Lindsey Nosbush (#160) won by Fall against Macie Webb
“The girls that have picked up the sport are really doing a great job. We have four girls that have started this journey a while ago,” said Youngblom. “Nora Houglum, Lindsay Sigstad, Lindsey Nosbush, and Violet Peterson, since last year they have been going to camps, going to clinics, getting extra coaching from Gabby Skidmore (a current All-American wrestler for Augsburg College).
“They may be relatively new to the sport of wrestling but they are certainly veterans in knowing how to work hard.”
