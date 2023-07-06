New head coaches hired for Jacket, Viking girls basketball

When conference neighbors Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch meet on the girls hardwood this upcoming season, both teams will have a new face pacing and crouching on the sidelines. Within a week of each other, both the C-I and North Branch Activities Departments announced the hiring of a new girls basketball coach, replacing Jodi Ledahl and Alison Trampe, respectively.
The Bluejackets’ new head coach is Mandy Crittenden. According to a press release from the Bluejacket Activities Department, Crittenden has 17 years of coaching experience as an assistant and head coach at the high school and collegiate level, including the last six with the Bluejackets. During her collegiate coaching career at Northland Community and Technical College, her teams qualified for five National Junior College Athletic Association tournaments. In 2014, Northland won the entire tournament.
As a player, Crittenden played for Division I Wright State University in Dayton, OH.
Crittenden will have large shoes to fill replacing Ledahl, who in 20 seasons amassed 298 wins, one section championship, and six section runner-ups.
For the North Branch head coaching position, the Vikings went with a homegrown commodity in Joe Lattimore. According to a post on the school district’s Facebook page, Lattimore, who is a graduate of North Branch High School, brings extensive coaching experience in not only basketball, but football and baseball as well.
Lattimore is the father of Chloe, who was a senior on last year’s girls basketball team, and Katie, who will be a junior on next season’s team.
Lattimore will be taking over a program that has admittedly been struggling with numbers over the last few seasons. Last season, the team played a majority of their games with only eight varsity players and no junior varsity team. The season before, it was the ninth-grade team who was unable to field a large enough roster to play games against other schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.