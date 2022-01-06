Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Braham Hall of Fame, with a deadline of Thursday, Jan. 20.
A nominee can fit one of three categories, and contributed to either Braham High School or the Braham community:
• At Large — any community member making significant contributions to Braham High School and/or community;
• Athletic/Fine Arts Participant — a Braham graduate who has been out of school for at least seven years; and
• Coaches/Directors — past or present in District #314.
To nominate a candidate, list his or her name, mailing address, phone number, nominee’s accomplishments and contributions, and an explanation as to why this person has been nominated to: Braham Hall of Fame, c/o Edie Kaunonen, 1395 River Hills Parkway NW, Cambridge, MN 55008.
The nominator must include their name, address and telephone number with the submission.
Nominations must be received by Jan. 20, 2022.
