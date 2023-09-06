The problem with being a fan of high school cross country is that inevitably, you have to do a ton of traveling to observe the home team in action. Most schools host only one or maybe two meets each season. Some, like North Branch, don’t host any at all. They attempted to start up their own invite behind Sunrise Elementary School, but that only took place for one year. Before COVID, North Branch would host a meet at the golf course. However, the participation of that one was dwindling down to just three or four teams.
Cambridge-Isanti has hosted their invite, which is now called the Norm Ayen Invite, for many, many years now — at least as long as I’ve been covering sports, which dates back to 1988. This season’s version of the meet will be held this Friday, Sept. 8, at Isanti Middle School with the Middle School races taking place at 4:15 p.m., followed by the varsity and then the JV.
Throughout the years, this invite has featured multiple different homes. For many years it was always held out at the Grandy 9 Golf Course. The beauty of that location was it was extremely spectator-friendly. There were a couple of hills people could stand on and see a majority of the route the runners took. The course also offered runners some interesting challenges such as narrow bridges over the ditches that forced runners to jockey for position as you couldn’t go more than maybe two-wide across.
The site was so good C-I was able to host conference and section meets there as well. But the downside to that location is it featured very minimal parking along the dirt road, especially when you add up to about a dozen school buses.
Another site for a short time was the land that now is known as Heritage Greens in Cambridge, specifically right where the Emerald Apartments now sit. This area was an open field after the state closed the “State Hospital” and demolished the buildings. While almost the entire course could be seen from near the start/finish line, this site had a ton of problems. The biggest of which was the ground was extremely rough and filled with gopher mounds and holes. Plus, if the gopher holes didn’t trip up the runners, then missed golf balls could have as the space was also used as a driving range. Finally, like with Grandy 9, there was no parking lot to use.
Another brief location was at the Isanti County Fairgrounds. Obviously, this location had ample parking available. However, besides the stretch near the pond, it wasn’t exactly a very scenic location. The course itself wasn’t exactly super-challenging as it was very flat. It also wasn’t as spectator-friendly as much of the course snaked around the north end of the fairgrounds after starting near the south end.
Finally, there is the current location at Isanti Middle School. Again, parking isn’t a problem with this location. It is also moderately spectator-friendly, except the portion where it wraps around the building. But otherwise, a person can watch a good portion of the race from one spot. It is also pretty challenging as it features a decent uphill portion and a steeper downhill stretch that runners must navigate twice.
No matter where C-I hosts the meet, the one thing that always seems to be consistent is the weather typically cooperates. I can only recall covering this race while holding an umbrella maybe once — and that wasn’t for the entire meet either.
