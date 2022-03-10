To say that Brandt Bombard’s second-place finish at 160 pounds in the Class AA State Wrestling Tournament was “well-earned” would be a massive understatement. The North Branch senior, competing in the final matches of his high school career, literally couldn’t afford to relax for a second as he made his way through the bracket. All four of Bombard’s matches ended with a point differential of less than two points. Two points — a mere takedown or reversal would have meant the difference between the silver medal hung around his neck Saturday night and a medal of a different color, or even no medal at all.
Bombard’s tournament began with his “easiest” six minutes, comparatively speaking, as he built up a 5-0 lead over Fairmont/Martin County West’s Carver Rohman. A quick takedown early in the third period by Rohman narrowed the gap to 5-2, and a stalling penalty on Bombard made the score even closer. However, Bombard didn’t give up any additional points to advance.
Next came Thief River Falls’ Cody Wienen, where Bombard earned a reversal with 49 seconds left in the second period, only to have Wienen escape with nine seconds remaining in the second and another escape in the third period to tie the match up at two. Bombard then earned the victory with a takedown with just six seconds remaining.
His semifinal match proved to be the toughest of them all as he faced a familiar opponent in Simley’s Travis Smith — the same wrestler he defeated in the section championship match a week before. The two section foes traded one escape each during the regulation periods, as well as in overtime. Finally, Bombard scored one last escape in double overtime, also known as the “ultimate tiebreaker” to advance to the finals.
In the championship match versus Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Jude Link, the close margin continued, but unfortunately it went against Bombard by a score of 3-1 after Link secured a takedown in the first overtime period.
LaBelle finishes in fourth
Bombard’s teammate Ashton LaBelle had to work almost equally hard to finish in fourth place at 170 pounds. After a 14-10 win in the opening round, LaBelle suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Caden O’Malley of Tri-City United, sending the Viking to the consolation round.
LaBelle would wind up making his way through the consolation rounds with a 7-0 win, followed by a pair of 3-2 decisions, bringing him to the third place match. There, it wound up being a rematch of the quarterfinals against O’Malley, which once again went the way of the TCU wrestler, this time by a 3-0 score.
Senlycki earns historical silver
Cambridge-Isanti’s Kami Senlycki etched her name in MSHSL history by capturing second place at 165 pounds during the first-ever girls individual state tournament, held in conjunction with the boys tournament.
It didn’t take the junior long to advance to the championship match of the four-person bracket as Senlycki earned a pin over St. Charles’ Noelle Barclay just 48 seconds into the first period. The win set up a match against Northfield’s Ella Pagel, who is nationally-ranked.
After going scoreless in the first period of the championship match, the Jacket chose to start the second period on the bottom, which was unfortunately converted into a pinfall by Pagel 48 seconds later.
Edblad finishes in third
Bluejacket Leo Edblad’s state experience took an unexpected turn as the sophomore suffered a defeat via ultimate tiebreak in the quarterfinals while going against Forest Lakes’ Parker Lyden — a wrestler who Edblad had faced, and defeated, multiple times this season.
Undeterred, Edblad ran roughshod over the consolation bracket, earning a pinfall, major decision, and 7-1 decision before topping Brainerd’s Easton Dircks in a 3-2 decision thanks to a quick escape in the third period.
Byers, Simpson exit early
For the other two local wrestlers in the tournament, things didn’t go so well. Bluejacket junior Treytin Byers lost both of his matches at 170 pounds in Class AAA. And at 285 pounds, senior Scott Simpson lost his opening round match to Farmington’s Andrew Keeler only to have Keeler lose in the quarterfinals, which prevented Simpson from being able to compete in the consolation bracket.
