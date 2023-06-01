They say familiarity breeds contempt. If that is the case, the North Branch and Chisago Lakes softball teams will come to despise each other by the end of this week after facing off a fourth and possibly fifth time this season. And as an addition to the animosity, the winner of that fourth or fifth game will advance to the state tournament and by extension, end the other team’s season.
As members of the Mississippi 8 conference, the two teams are scheduled to play two games during the regular season. As co-members of Section 7AAA, the odds are decent they will meet at some time during the double-elimination tournament. As the #1 and #2 seeded teams this season, odds were they would meet several times. That is exactly what happened.
The first meeting of the neighbor schools took place the very first game of the season, with the Vikings shutting out the Wildcats 3-0. Later in the season, Chisago Lakes edged out a 3-2 win over the Vikings. The third meeting — in the championship round of the section tournament, was an unusually lopsided affair, with the Wildcats topping the Vikings 10-0 on Tuesday.
North Branch would bounce right back, beating Grand Rapids 7-3 to set up a rematch with Chisago Lakes for the section championship. That game will take place at Forest Lake at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. Since it is double-elimination, North Branch will have to beat Chisago Lakes twice to advance to state.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
The Bluejacket boys team’s depth proved to be vital as C-I claimed the Mississippi 8 team championship despite only taking first place in one event.
Gordy Lawson earned that lone top spot, coming in first in the 300 hurdles. In fact, the two hurdling events were where the Jackets shined the brightest, earning second (Micah Wilson), third (Blake Viesselman), and fourth (Riley Wilson) in the 110 hurdles, and Lawson’s first plus second place by Josh Foley in the 300 hurdles.
Other top-three finishes for the Jacket boys were: Tyvion Williams (second, 400), Emerson Droubie (second, high jump), Micah Wilson (second, pole vault), John Ziebarth (third, discuss), and second place by the 4x400 relay team.
The North Branch boys earned three top-three finishes in the meet. Nick Bovitz took second in the long jump and third in the triple jump. Carson Weber took second place in the triple jump.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
C-I’s Anika Larson claimed a trio of individual conference championships, taking first in the 100, 200, and long jump. She was also part of the conference champion 4x100 relay team. Kendyl Izzo took first in the 800. Abby Kryzer was the top pole vaulter in the meet. Evelyn Wiltrout rounded out the first-place finishes in the shot put.
C-I also got top-three finishes from Makenna Sjoberg (second, 3200), Reese Wilking (second, triple jump), and Hannah Bingham (third, 300 hurdles).
The North Branch girls team was paced by its relays, with the 4x400 coming in first, the 4x200 coming in second, and the 4x100 coming in third. Individually, Shaeyna Andreotti came in second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles. Dakota Esget (pole vault) and Madison Whitman (long jump) each added a third-place finish.
Section prelims were held for all four teams on Wednesday, May 31. Section finals for C-I are scheduled for Friday, June 2 at Forest Lake. Section finals for North Branch will be on Saturday, June 3 in Hibbing.
BOYS TENNIS
The Bluejacket team’s season came to an end with a 5-2 defeat against #2-seed Duluth East in the section semifinals. Individually, Keagen Lowman, who came into the singles tournament as the #3 seed, finished fourth after losing his semifinals match and then having to withdraw from the third place match due to a minor injury.
BASEBALL
North Branch finished the regular season at an even 10-10 record, which garnered the Vikings the #3 seed in Section 7AAA. They faced #6 Hibbing in the first round, beating them 5-3. They next play Grand Rapids in the championship round on Thursday at Grand Rapids. A win against the Thunderhawks will advance them to the semifinals. A loss will result in a home game against Chisago Lakes on Saturday, June 3 in the elimination round.
The Bluejackets were handed the #8 seed in Section 7AAAA, forcing the team to face #1-seed Anoka on Wednesday after this edition went to press. Barring a huge upset, the Jackets will face the loser of the Blaine versus Duluth East game in the elimination round on Thursday, June 1.
