North Branch Viking Shining Star - April 14, 2022

From the coach: Theresa Beck, junior, has been on the North Branch High School Knowledge Bowl team for the past three years. Last year was chaotic as KB was conducted online. This year was frenzied as we returned with a huge team and a highly competitive season resulting in sending a team to state. Through it all, we had a rock solid presence from Theresa. She is a loyal, dedicated participant who leads by her calm demeanor.
Favorite thing about your activity: My favorite thing about Knowledge Bowl is how close the team is. There are so many inside jokes and little quirks that we share.
Person who has influenced you: It’s not just one person who has influenced me. There are so many amazing people on the team, the seniors especially, who make you want to better yourself and strive to be on the same level as them.
How do you prepare for a competition?: Before competitions, we always have a team meeting to make sure we are all on the same page, and the coaches remind us to get a good night’s sleep and eat a healthy breakfast. We also make sure we get some fresh air during competitions by going outside and taking a lap.
Highlight of your activity’s career: I think the highlight of the team has been going to state yet again. We’re from a smaller school, so it really shows the team’s determination and skill that we got to go to state again.
Future goals: At the moment my goals are to get as much out of my education as I can through college classes and to continue participating in Knowledge Bowl.
