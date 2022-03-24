North Branch Viking Shining Star - March 24, 2022

From the coach: Katelyn Money has been an active member of the robotics community since 7th grade. She started her robotics career as a member of FIRST Tech Challenge, FTC, Team 7288 RoboGlaciers and became immersed in the program from the minute she walked in the door. She is now mentoring FTC, and is in her second year as a member of FIRST Robotics Competition, FRC Team 3038 I.C.E. The knowledge she gained in FTC allowed her to contribute to FRC Team 3038 from the beginning. She quickly gained the respect of the older team members because of her strong work ethic, ability to contribute, and willingness to learn. She is an asset to our team and a joy to be around. Katelyn is a remarkable student who is always willing to help. Katelyn is a valued team member.
Favorite thing about robotics: Here I’ve been able to expand my knowledge in coding, learn how electronic devices work on the robot, and have been able to gain new experiences when it comes to robotics.
Person who has influenced you: My mentor Tomy, who I’ve worked with for 4 years. He opened my eyes to the adventures that are within coding and inspires me to want to expand my knowledge of code. Overall, he is just a great mentor that helped me work in all types of fields when working with the robot. From learning about different drive trains, building intakes, building in CAD, making and organizing wires, and much more.
How do you prepare for a competition?:When preparing for our competition the team and I spend weeks building and testing each mechanism for the robot to function in the competition. At the start, there are many decisions to be made about how the robot will compete and function for that year’s game challenge. After settling on what the robot needs to do we then need to know how to do it and we will start making prototypes, along with starting CAD designs for the robot. Once we have the design and function of the robot figured out the final build starts and testing begins. Hopefully after testing the robot on the test fields a couple of times we are ready for competition day.
Highlight of robotics career: My first year on FTC, it was my first time being able to express my interest in robotics. I was really happy with the team I was with, we all had a good time and we just clicked together well. Some of my favorite memories were made during my first year in FTC, my first experience in an competition, my first time using code to physically make the robot do something, and so much more!
Future goals: My future goals going forward with robotics are going to student mentor as much as I can, along with trying to volunteer at future FTC competitions. I also plan on going to college to learn more about coding/computer science and electrical engineering.
