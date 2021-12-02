North Branch Vikings 2021-2022 Winter Sports Showcase

Boys basketball
Head coach: Todd Dufault
Assistant coaches: Ryan Minke, Shane Ray (JV), Josh Beaver (Freshmen)
Who are the players to watch this year? Senior Trevor Johnson – all conference returner & starter, Senior Adam Rehm – returning starter, Senior Logan Murphy – returning starter, Junior Carson Klein – returning starter.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Defense and consistency on offense.
What challenges will the team face? A very tough Mississippi 8 Conference and 17 losing seasons for the program. But we had a great off season, the guys worked hard and the guys believe in what we are doing. A great schedule will be challenging but will really help us prepare for great teams in our Section.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Our goal every year should be to compete for the Conference and Section Championship. We know the challenge with such a tough schedule and so many great teams. We will be striving to get 1% better everyday with the intentions of playing our best basketball come March.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Princeton & Becker are the favorites. Section: Hibbing & Cloquet are the favorites.
Girls basketball
Head coach: Alison Trampe
Assistant coaches: Jessica Audette, Mikayla Carlson
Who are the players to watch this year? Paige Peaslee, Ella Kuhlman, Chloe Lattimore, Brooke Rothe
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Having Paige back after missing last season will be huge for us in all areas of the game. We will look for her and Ella to lead us offensively. Chloe has been shooting the ball well at practice and we will look for her to be a consistent scorer for us. Brooke was our most improved player last season and we will count on her to give us energy on the defensive end. As a team we will need to improve our defensive effort and have a few more girls be able to contribute offensively this season. All of our girls are working hard each day at practice, are committed to their teammates, and are eager to improve!
What challenges will the team face? We don’t have a ton of depth, so we will need to stay healthy and have some of our younger girls give us quality minutes at the Varsity level. I am hopeful as they gain more experience and become more confident, they can make an impact this season for us.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? We are looking to improve upon our record from last season and continue to develop some of our younger players so that we can be playing our best basketball late in the season. We want to be competitive in our conference and section and improve each day.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Becker and Cambridge Section: Grand Rapids
Gymnastics
Head coach: Christine Johnson
Assistant coaches: Norm Nagel, volunteer assistant Annie Gladitsch
Who are the players to watch this year? Libby Nielsen and Mazie Hansen are returning as this years captains to lead a strong young team. They are both very skilled and have a willingness to work. Libby returned after missing half the season last year due to injuries. Libby is an all-around gymnast with a strong ability. Mazie stepped up last year as a varsity gymnast and continues to increase her skills. Dakota Esget is a young gymnast who is a returning state qualifier. She placed on bars at state and was an all-conference winner. Dakota continues to add advanced skills and will be again one to watch as a solid all-around gymnast.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? With a smaller team one of the most important keys to success will be to remain healthy and injury free. The gymnasts will need to work hard to add skills that may not be ready at the beginning of the season.
What challenges will the team face? The team is very young (no seniors and one junior). With only 10 girls on the team, any injuries will be hard to overcome.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season?Our main goal will be to improve our individual and team scores at each meet and have a positive team environment. Increase team standing and qualify for True Team and increase state individual qualifiers.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Big Lake for both.
Wrestling
Head coach: James Hoard
Assistant coaches: Kyle Kahl, Ed Oehlers, Justin baker, Justin Pinna, Luke Nedeau.
Who are the players to watch this year? Brandt Bombard, Ashton Labelle, Evan Pommier
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Focus on the daily mission- 1% improvement each day , be grateful for the opportunity, and have fun.
What challenges will the team face? Inexperience and low numbers
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Assembling a full line up.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Cambridge-Isanti, St. Francis in the conference. Simley in the section.
Northern Edge (St. Francis/North Branch) boys hockey
Head coach: Jacob Mars
Assistant coaches: Marcus Goerlitz, Jacob LeVasseur, Myles Westrbook, and Adam Gronlund
Who are the players to watch this year? Alex Langevin, Ben Baumgardt, Jake Kolb.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Coming together as a team as a new co-op, strong defensive zone, and playing fast-physical-simple hockey.
What challenges will the team face? Going AA this year puts us in a tough section (7AA). We need to continue working on good habits to play the bigger schools.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Build a culture, community, and family around the new Northern Edge HS team. Also to give our 16 seniors an awesome senior year!
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Monticello in conference, Andover for sections.
