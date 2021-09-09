Fans of North Branch Area Public Schools sports can now purchase advance tickets to their favorite home events online.
Online ticketing is available at the nbskolvikings.com website, just look for the “tickets” button in the top right corner. Click “tickets” to see a complete list of events that offer the online ticket option. This new online option can be used to purchase both single event tickets and new season scan passes.
Purchasing tickets online is contactless, cashless, and allows fans to go directly to the gate for ticket scanning - no waiting in line at ticket windows. Online tickets are stored on your device so there is nothing to carry and nothing to lose, and can be purchased by both home and away fans.
The new season scan passes are a great way to save money for fans who attend multiple events in a school year. A $50 scan pass provides entry to 10 events and is a savings of $20 compared to single event tickets. A $100 scan pass provides entry to 20 events at a savings of $40 over single game tickets. Scan passes can be used at all 2021-2022 home games with the exception of hockey games and section events.
