The coming of Memorial Day also traditionally coincides with the playing of high school section softball tournaments, with many sections playing part of their brackets on that Saturday. Such is the case with both North Branch in Section 7AAA and Cambridge-Isanti in Section 7AAAA.
The Vikings have had an up-and-down season this year but still managed to scrape together enough quality wins to secure the #2 seed. They played their first game, hosting Duluth Denfeld, on Wednesday afternoon, after this edition went to press. A win would send them on to the championship round on Saturday, against either Hermantown or Grand Rapids. A loss against the Hunters would bump NB down to the elimination bracket against the loser of the game between those same two teams.
After that, it all depends on if or when the team loses in the double-elimination tournament. If the Vikings advance all the way to the section championship, that game will be played on June 1 at Braun Park in Cloquet unless the game features NB versus #1 seed Chisago Lakes. In that case, the game would be moved to a neutral site closer to both schools such as Forest Lake.
Despite a two-win season, the Jackets received the #5 seed and played Anoka on Wednesday. Their second round games will be held at Wheeler Athletic Complex in Duluth on Saturday. If the Jackets upset the Tornadoes, they will play #1 seed Forest Lake. Since there are only seven teams in the section, a loss against Anoka would actually give C-I a second round bye. The third round games, which only feature teams in the elimination bracket, will also be played on Saturday in Duluth.
BASEBALL
The baseball section tournament is set to begin a week from now, with section rankings to be released this weekend. Heading into the final games of the regular season, both C-I and North Branch managed one win last week.
The Vikings slipped below the .500 mark for the season, dropping three games while winning one. The victory came via a 10-2 win over Chisago Lakes. The losses were 10-0 versus St. Francis, 4-2 versus Grand Rapids, and 9-2 versus Irondale.
C-I’s win — a 11-2 victory over Zimmerman, was just their second win of the season. The Jackets also dropped four games last week: 5-0 versus Sartell, 20-1 versus Anoka, 16-7 versus Spring Lake Park, and 9-0 to Duluth Denfeld.
BOYS TENNIS
The Bluejackets hosted Forest Lake in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA tournament, winning 5-2. The Jackets will now face #2 seed Duluth East in the section semifinals on May 30 in Chisago Lakes. Individually, Keagan Lowman advanced to the singles semifinals as the #3 seed, which will be held on Thursday, May 25 at CIHS. The top two in each section advance to the state tournament.
North Branch hosted, but lost their first-round match in Section 6A, as Totino Grace topped the Vikings 5-2. Their individual section tournament is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 26.
GIRLS GOLF
Both schools competed at Bulrush Golf Club in Rush City, with the Jackets placing fourth and the Vikings placing sixth. C-I’s Emily Nystrom finished second with a round of 81.
BOYS GOLF
Both schools met up at the Purple Hawk for a conference meet. C-I finished in third place, with North Branch coming in fourth. Individually, Logan Westman tied for third place with a 79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.