The last of the regular season contests of the 2021 fall sports season wrapped up last week, and with them came the once again typical wait for seedings to be announced for the section tournaments in those last two sports - football and volleyball. And for the most part, the seedings shook out as predicted.
Football
Even before their final regular season game held last Wednesday, Oct. 20, both the North Branch Vikings and Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets knew they were all-but locked into their final section spots.
For North Branch, their win the Friday before over Hermantown guaranteed the Vikings their best-ever #1 seeding for the Section 7AAAA tournament. North Branch then went out and put an exclamation point on that seed by easily defeating Cloquet 49-12, completing their first-ever undefeated regular season.
North Branch rocketed out to a 42-6 halftime lead in the game against the Lumberjacks, with Andrew Thauwald and Sam Robillard each scoring twice, and Sam Sonnek and Ashton LaBelle scoring once - all on touchdown runs. Loghan Croal capped off the Viking scoring in the game with a TD run.
With their #1 seed, the Vikings get a first-round bye in the section tournament. They will host the winner of the Cloquet versus Duluth Denfeld game, which was played on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The Vikings had also previously defeated Denfeld in a lopsided affair earlier in the season by a score of 46-20. Kickoff for the section game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Assuming a North Branch win, they will then advance to their second-ever section championship game, against the winner of the Hermantown vs. Grand Rapids game. The section championship will be played at Duluth’s Public School Stadium on the campus of Duluth Denfeld on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
For C-I, they were locked into the #5 seed even before losing to Andover, who is the #1 ranked team in Class 5A. The final of the game against the Huskies was 28-0 in favor of the visitors in a game played in a wind-blown rain the entire second half.
With the #5 seeding comes a rematch against rival St. Francis, who wound up with the #4 seed. Those two teams battled to a 7-0 final earlier in the regular season, with the Saints coming out on top.
In the rematch, the Jackets’ defense again limited the Saints to seven points (which actually came off a blocked punt the Saints pounced on in the endzone). However the offense had a much better game, racking up seven touchdowns for a 35-7 win. Senior Braden Jones was the linchpin for C-I’s scoring, getting touchdowns on a “pick-six” on defense and adding a 50-yard TD run on offense. Also scoring for C-I were Merle Mauer on a five-yard pass from Ari Sullivan, Devin Larson on a 22-yard run, and Levi Maurer on a one-yard TD run.
The Jackets will now get another regular season rematch, but this one will be much tougher as they travel to Andover on Saturday, Oct. 30 to again face the #1-ranked Huskies.
Volleyball
Both the Bluejacket and Viking spikers were a little disappointed in their section tournament seeding when they were announced last Friday.
For the Jackets, the team overcame a sluggish 3-4 start to their season, rallying for a 13-4 record after that to finish at 16-8 for the season - the second least number of losses in Section 7AAAA. That record was capped off with a 3-1 win over Chisago Lakes in their season finale. Unfortunately, losses to section foes Blaine and Andover hurt their resume, and the team was relegated to the #5 seed, just behind #4 seed Centennial. Those two teams will face each other in the section quarterfinals at Centennial on Thursday, Oct. 28.
A win against the Cougars would most likely send the Jackets to #1 seed Blaine in the semifinals on Nov. 3. If C-I can upset the Bengals, they would play in the section finals on Saturday, Nov. 6 at a site to be determined.
For North Branch, the team’s season-finale 3-0 loss to Big Lake proved to be costly for their section seeding as despite the loss coming in large part due to the absence of NB’s top two hitters, they were knocked down to the #4 seed in Section 7AAA.
The Vikings will host #5 seed Princeton at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29. North Branch had previously defeated the Tigers 3-0 earlier in the season. Assuming another win, North Branch would then travel to #1 seed Grand Rapids in the section semifinals on Nov. 3. North Branch had also defeated the Thunderhawks 3-0 back in their third match of the regular season.
If the Vikings can repeat those results, they will technically play in their fourth-straight section championship (there wasn’t a section tournament last season due to COVID). The section championship is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Cloquet, unless Cloquet also advances to the championship match. If that should happen, the match will most likely be moved to Duluth Denfeld to maintain a neutral court setting.
Cross country competes in conference championships
Both the Jackets and Vikings ran in the Mississippi 8 Conference Championship meet, held at Big Lake.
The Jacket boys team placed third in the meet, with Jaxon Jones, Hunter Jacobson, and Blake Roberts placing in the top 20; in 13th, 14th, and 16th place, respectively. C-I’s girls team finished in fifth place, led by MaKenna Sjoberg’s 17th place finish.
North Branch’s boys team finished in seventh place, with Jordan Stum’s 36th place being their top finisher. The Vikings girls team finished in eighth place, with Cora Hudella coming in 29th.
The Jackets wrapped up their season in the first-ever Section 7AAA championship meet, which was held at Anoka on Wednesday, Oct. 27, after this edition of the Star went to press. This is the first season where the Minnesota State High School League has featured three classes for cross country.
North Branch remained in Section 7AA, whose championship meet was held in Cloquet on Thursday, Oct. 28.
