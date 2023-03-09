It could almost be argued that Kami Senlycki’s claiming of the state girls wrestling championship at 185 pounds was a bit anti-climactic. Before the public address announcers even had a chance to rattle off the senior Bluejacket’s impressive bio, Senlycki had already muscled her overmatched championship opponent to her back and the referee slapped the mat indicating a pin in a mere 14 seconds.
The smile on Senlycki’s face as she signaled a “W” sign with her hands to her fans signifying “winning” and as she was congratulated by head coach Neil Jennissen, however, told a different story.
Similar to her run through the section tournament two weeks prior, Senlycki’s state tournament experience was relatively smooth. In the quarterfinals, she pinned St. Michael-Albertville’s Maggie Steele at the 1:17 mark of the first period.
Her semifinal match proved to be her trickiest. While Senlycki was in control of Apple Valley’s Gloriann Vigniavo the entire match, she couldn’t quite roll her over for a pin, instead settling for a 9-2 decision.
Then came the finals, and the 14-second victory over St. Paul Harding’s Chae Nay Htoo, making Senlycki Cambridge-Isanti’s first Minnesota State High School League sanctioned girls wrestling state champion.
EDBLAD FINISHES SECOND
C-I’s Leo Edblad also advanced to the championship round of the boys state tournament at 113 pounds, however the junior was stopped just short of joining his teammate at the top of the podium by the defending state champion.
Edblad’s tournament began with a pinfall over Centennial’s Logan Fu 1:33 into the first period. Next came Edblad meeting an Apple Valley opponent, where he earned a 5-3 victory over Austin Laudenbach in the quarterfinals.
His semifinal match, against Wayzata’s Luke Koenen, turned into a battle as the two were tied at five points at the end of regulation and forcing overtime. In the first, one-minute extra stanza, he managed to sneak in a two-point takedown, which appeared to even be a surprise to Edblad.
In the finals, Edblad would fall to Hastings’ Blake Beissel, who was the #1-ranked wrestler at that weight and who was sporting a 52-1 season record. Despite Edblad’s best efforts, all he could muster was a single point coming from three false starts by Beissel. The final score was 5-1.
BYERS FINISHES FOURTH
At 170 pounds, C-I’s Treytin Byers would finish in fourth place, one place higher than his state ranking. Byers’ first match was an easy technical fall over Irondale’s Calvin Brinkman. That was followed by a 10-6 decision over Willmar’s Braeden Erickson in the quarterfinals.
Byers would lose his semifinal match against Wayzata’s Adam Cheme 11-2, sending the Bluejacket senior to the consolation round. Byers advanced to the third place match with a 5-1 win over Apple Valley’s Marcell Booth.
In that third-place match, it was a case of running out of time as Byers was mere seconds away from earning a one-point escape that would have tied the score at 6-6. But he couldn’t quite beat the buzzer, suffering a 6-5 defeat and relegating him to the fourth-place medal.
Cambridge-Isanti’s other state entrant, Shawn Henderson, wound up being a “one-and-done” as he lost his opening-round match via pinfall in the first period to Brainerd’s Shane Carlson. And because Carlson would lose his quarterfinal match, that meant he took Henderson’s place in the consolation round.
SHOCKMAN EARNS THIRD PLACE
Rush City/Braham’s Isabelle Shockman made RC/B history in earning its first-ever girls medal, picking up third place at 107 pounds. Shockman scored a 13-2 major decision over Owatonna’s Isabelle Townley in the quarterfinals. She then suffered a pinfall to eventual champion Charli Raymond of Simley in the semifinals.
Shockman would rebound from that loss by earning her own pin in the third-place match over Maggie Olson of Albert Lea Area midway through the second period.
Rush City/Braham’s other two state entrants — Tucker Gould at 106 pounds and Landon Umbreit at 138 pounds, each were “one-and-done” after losing their opening-round matches and having their opponents lose their quarterfinal match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.