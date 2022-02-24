Senlycki helps make history by qualifying for first-ever girls state wrestling tournament

On the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the piece of legislation that calls for equity in sports opportunities for girls, another glass ceiling was shattered in the form of Minnesota State High School League’s first-ever girls postseason tournament, with berths in the state tournament at stake in 10 weight classes.
The Bluejackets played a good part in this historic event, with three girls competing in the Section 5-8 tournament, held at Sartell High School last Saturday, Feb. 19. And once the dust had settled, C-I featured one section champion, along with the other two placing third. The top two from the two section tournaments advance to the state tournament in each weight class.
The tournament turned out to be a short but sweet one for junior Kami Senlycki. After receiving a first-round bye, Senlycki earned a 30-second pinfall in the semifinals. She then captured the championship with another pin, with 30 seconds remaining in the championship match.
The wins qualify her for the state tournament at 165 pounds, which will be held on Saturday, March 5, at the Xcel Energy Center, concurrent to the boys individual state tournament.
For Phoenix Fure, the going was much tougher at 114 pounds. She, too, had a first-round bye and then won her quarterfinal match with a pinfall in the third period. However, the freshman lost a 12-3 major decision in the semifinals, sending her to the third place bracket. A pair of pinfalls secured her at least third place, with the hopes that the girl who defeated her in the semifinals would wind up winning the championship.
If that had happened, Fure would wrestle in a “true second” match for a second chance to qualify for state. That just wasn’t meant to be, though, as her semifinal opponent lost in the championship match. So since the two had already wrestled, there was no need for the “true second” match.
The final wrestler for C-I was Jordan Goodman, at 126 pounds. Goodman didn’t have the luck of a first-round bye, but still secured a place in the semifinals with a pinfall win in the second period. Goodman would go on to lose a close, 2-0 decision in the semifinals before picking up another pin in the third place match. But like Fure, the wrestler who defeated Goodman in the semifinals lost in the finals, rendering the need for a “true second” match moot.
