C-I BLUEJACKETS

September 7

Girls tennis 5, Monticello 2

Boys soccer 0, Big Lake 1

Girls soccer 2, Big Lake 0

Girls swimming 95, Princeton 91

*1st place finishes: 200 medley relay, Cuincy Gibbs (50 free), Jovie Ebertowski (diving), Delanie Walber (100 fly), 200 free relay.

September 8

Boys cross country - 1st/3 teams

*Jonas Kennedy - 2nd place

*Noah McGovern - 4th place

Girls cross country - 1st/3 teams

*Makenna Sjoberg - 1st place

Football 28, Chisago Lakes 35

September 9

Girls tennis 6, Andover 1

Girls tennis 2, Blaine 5

Girls tennis 6, Forest Lake 1

Boys soccer 0, Watertown-Mayer 2

September 11

Girls soccer 2, Monticello 2

Boys soccer 0, Monticello 1

September 12

Girls tennis vs. St. Francis - ppd

Volleyball 3, Princeton 2

NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS

September 7

Girls cross country - no team score

*Ava Witkowski - 28th place

Boys cross country - 7th/10 teams

*Jordan Stumm - 5th place

Girls tennis 0, Becker 7

Girls soccer 0, St. Francis 0

Boys soccer 2, St. Francis 2

Volleyball 0, Cloquet 3

September 8

Football 61, Rock Ridge 36

September 9

Girls tennis 2, Crosby-Ironton 5

Girls tennis 6, Duluth Marshall 1

Volleyball 2, Princeton 0

Volleyball 2, Hibbing 0

Volleyball 2, St. Agnes 0

Volleyball 1, Esko 2

*NB finishes second in home invite

Boys soccer 2, Grand Rapids 2

September 11

Girls tennis 3, Sauk Rapids 4

Boys soccer 2, Big Lake 1

*Eric Flor - game winning goal

Girls soccer 0, Big Lake 1

September 12

Girls tennis vs. Chisago Lakes - ppd

Girls cross country - no team score

*Ava Witkowski - 41st place

Boys cross country - no team score

*Andrew Witkowski - 58th place

Volleyball 3, Big Lake 1

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.