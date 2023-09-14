C-I BLUEJACKETS
September 7
Girls tennis 5, Monticello 2
Boys soccer 0, Big Lake 1
Girls soccer 2, Big Lake 0
Girls swimming 95, Princeton 91
*1st place finishes: 200 medley relay, Cuincy Gibbs (50 free), Jovie Ebertowski (diving), Delanie Walber (100 fly), 200 free relay.
September 8
Boys cross country - 1st/3 teams
*Jonas Kennedy - 2nd place
*Noah McGovern - 4th place
Girls cross country - 1st/3 teams
*Makenna Sjoberg - 1st place
Football 28, Chisago Lakes 35
September 9
Girls tennis 6, Andover 1
Girls tennis 2, Blaine 5
Girls tennis 6, Forest Lake 1
Boys soccer 0, Watertown-Mayer 2
September 11
Girls soccer 2, Monticello 2
Boys soccer 0, Monticello 1
September 12
Girls tennis vs. St. Francis - ppd
Volleyball 3, Princeton 2
NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS
September 7
Girls cross country - no team score
*Ava Witkowski - 28th place
Boys cross country - 7th/10 teams
*Jordan Stumm - 5th place
Girls tennis 0, Becker 7
Girls soccer 0, St. Francis 0
Boys soccer 2, St. Francis 2
Volleyball 0, Cloquet 3
September 8
Football 61, Rock Ridge 36
September 9
Girls tennis 2, Crosby-Ironton 5
Girls tennis 6, Duluth Marshall 1
Volleyball 2, Princeton 0
Volleyball 2, Hibbing 0
Volleyball 2, St. Agnes 0
Volleyball 1, Esko 2
*NB finishes second in home invite
Boys soccer 2, Grand Rapids 2
September 11
Girls tennis 3, Sauk Rapids 4
Boys soccer 2, Big Lake 1
*Eric Flor - game winning goal
Girls soccer 0, Big Lake 1
September 12
Girls tennis vs. Chisago Lakes - ppd
Girls cross country - no team score
*Ava Witkowski - 41st place
Boys cross country - no team score
*Andrew Witkowski - 58th place
Volleyball 3, Big Lake 1
