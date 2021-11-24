Cambridge-Isanti High School Activities Director Mark Solberg has been nominated for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Athletic Director of the Year Award.
He was nominated by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. Nominations are sent in from a number of states’ high school coaches association. The award has been presented yearly since 1978.
“Any time one is honored — it is a reflection of all the individuals you get to associate with in a course of a day, week and year,” Solberg said. “Thanks to each of you for your outstanding work, expertise, energy and efforts to educate students, provide life-long lessons, provide life-long memories, and to help develop leaders.”
Solberg singled out Robin Schulz, his administrative assistant, as being “the best Athletics and Activities Administrative Assistant in the state.”
He also mentioned the support of his wife, Kelly, who “gives me solid and well-thought-out advice, is a great listener, and allows me to be at school from early in the day until late at night getting to do the job that I love.”
The recipient of the award will be revealed during the National High School Athletic Coaches Association convention, which will be held June 18 – 22, 2022, in Altoona, Iowa.
