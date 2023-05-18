It seems like only yesterday spring sports were finally able to get some competition in after the long, cold winter, but the first of the sports — boys tennis, are already entering their postseason competition, with the rest to shortly follow.
After navigating the season at break-neck speed, the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets have emerged as the #3 seed in Section 7AA. They will begin their section tournament on May 23 at home against either #6-seed Forest Lake or #11-seed Duluth Denfeld. Assuming it will be the higher seeded Rangers, the Jackets will be in for a battle as they just recently edged F.L. 4-3. That was a common score for C-I as of late, with matches versus the Rangers, Andover, and Champlin Park each ending with the same score. The only match they were on the wrong end of the score was against the Rebels.
The brackets for Section 6A, which includes North Branch, have not been set yet.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Vikings girls track and field team earned the Section 7AA True Team runner-up spot in a meet they hosted. The girls team secured seven individual wins, plus the 4x400 relay. Dakota Esget led the team winning “the triple” of 100, 200, and 400. Shaeyna Andreotti claimed first in both hurdle events as the other multi-winner. Adding to that was Madison Whitman taking first in the long jump and Ella Dick in the pole vault.
The boys team finished fifth as a team. Their only first place was in the 4x200 relay.
The Bluejacket boys team also came in second place in the Section 5AAA True Team meet. Despite no better than a second place in any one event (Micah Wilson in the pole vault), the team’s depth was enough to propel them to the runner-up position.
The Bluejacket girls team came in fourth at the same meet. Anika Larson (100 and 200) came up with the only first place finishes for the C-I girls.
SOFTBALL
It was a rough week for both C-I and NB, with the two schools only able to pull off two wins in a total of eight games. Those wins were both Viking victories over Monticello in a double-header, by scores of 5-2 and 9-5. North Branch was swept in another double-header by Big Lake by scores of 9-1 and 8-0.
The Jackets also played in a pair of double-headers as the sport is just about a week away from section competition. The Jackets were swept by Chisago Lakes 3-0 and 11-5. They were also swept by Becker 8-3 and 6-0.
BASEBALL
The schools had an equally rough week in baseball action, with the Vikings picking up the lone win out of ten games. That win was a 3-1 victory over Cloquet. Besides that, North Branch was swept by Monticello 14-4 and 2-0. They were also swept by Big Lake 5-4 and 11-0.
The Jackets were defeated in all five of their games by mainly lopsided scores. C-I was swept by Chisago Lakes 10-0 and 5-1. They were also swept by Becker 8-3 and 8-7. Finally, in their only non-double-header action, they lost to Blaine 10-0.
GIRLS GOLF
Both schools competed in the Princeton Mississippi 8 meet, with North Branch coming up with a fourth place finish and C-I coming in sixth. C-I’s Emily Nystrom finished in fifth place with an 89, while North Branch had two golfers right behind as Ashley Bistodeau finished sixth with a 91 and Olivia Weyenberg in seventh with a 92.
BOYS GOLF
In what is becoming somewhat of a rarity, the two schools were at different meets all week. North Branch played at Becker, placing eighth with a team score of 333. They also played at Grand National, coming in sixth with a team score of 319.
C-I’s lone action was at Monticello, where the Jackets finished fifth with a team score of 328.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.