Last week’s record-breaking hot temperatures not only melted away all the snow, it also melted away the pessimistic spirits of spring sports coaches and athletes who had been thinking they wouldn’t even be able to conduct regular practices outside for another week or two.
Now, their attentions, along with their hopes and prayers, are turned to a long stretch of conditions allowing for competition unencumbered by inclement weather — something that is often easier said than done.
Beginning last Monday and stretching throughout the next month or so, every sports team looks to spend more time competing against other schools than practicing, with most Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and even a few Mondays and Saturdays blocked off with games. Additionally, several dates are now slated for double-headers for baseball and softball, or two previous separate competitions merged into one for track, golf, and tennis — all done in an attempt to make up for the two weeks that were already postponed due to over a foot of snow still on the ground.
For the short term, unfortunately, those hopes appear to be falling on deaf ears as this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday’s weather forecasts continue to trend toward cold and wet. At least the following week is looking much better. As we all know, though, conditions can change with little to no advanced notice. So, for those wishing to partake in spectating at a high school event, the best thing to do is to regularly check www.Mississippi8.org for scheduling updates for both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch.
SEASONS BEGIN
There were a few games that managed to get played over the previous week, specifically Thursday, Friday, Monday, and Tuesday.
The Bluejacket track and field teams held their annual Norm Ayen Invite in conditions normally only seen towards the end of the season, not at the first meet of the season. The C-I boys earned seven first-place finishes, led by double-winner Micah Wilson (110 hurdles, pole vault). Other winners included Tyvion Williams (200), Blake Viesselman (300 hurdles), John Ziebarth (discus), and the 4x200 and 4x400.
For the Jacket girls, Anika Larson was a triple winner (100, 200, long jump). Kendyl Izzo earned first in the 1600, and the 4x100 relay team also took first.
The North Branch baseball team got their first game in, falling to Hermantown 10-6.
North Branch tennis got in two matches, dropping both 7-0 to Chisago Lakes and Foley. Likewise, the C-I boys tennis team played in two matches, with the Jackets beating Big Lake 7-0, but then losing to Mora 4-3.
