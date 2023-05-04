Spring sports teams have already reached the “desperate times call for desperate measures” point of their seasons, opting to continue playing despite rainy or cold conditions. Looking ahead, it at least looks like they will finally have a full week of ideal conditions.
BASEBALL
The Jackets wound up playing a pair of double headers last week, unfortunately losing all four games. Their week started with a slugfest against Big Lake, with the Hornets coming out on top 12-11. The hits and runs kept coming at least for Big Lake in the second game as the Hornets routed C-I 19-2. Later in the week, Monticello 10-runned C-I 13-2 in the first game, but the second game was a pitchers duel, with the Magic edging out a 1-0 win.
North Branch only had one double-header last week, which they lost both games to Princeton by scores of 14-1 and 16-5. Their other game of the week was a 11-6 win over St. Francis.
SOFTBALL
The Vikings went 1-2 on the week, topping Princeton 6-1 in the first game of a double-header before losing to the Tigers 8-4. Their other game of the week wound up being an 8-5 loss to St. Francis.
The Jackets got in five games last week, but couldn’t find the win column. Big Lake topped C-I 3-1 and 5-2 in a double-header, and Monticello topped the Jackets 10-1 and 3-1 in another twin bill. Finally, the Jackets hosted Proctor, falling to the Rails 5-1.
BOYS GOLF
The Vikings took advantage of playing on their home course at Bulrush, taking first in the conference meet with a total score of 320 — just one stroke ahead of Chisago Lakes and two strokes ahead of Monticello. Both Tyler Minke and Nicholas Melvin shot a 79 for the Vikings.
The Jackets, playing in the same meet, placed fourth with a total score of 336. Trevor Haupert led the Jackets, shooting an 80.
The two schools were again on the same course on Monday, but this time it was C-I playing the host at Purple Hawk. The Vikings finished in third place as a team, shooting 335. C-I finished in fifth with a total of 342. Logan Westman led the Jackets with a fourth-place round of 78, with NB’s Minke right behind with a 79.
GIRLS GOLF
Both schools competed at Chisago Lakes last week, although the Jackets were the only ones to record a team score, coming in fifth with a 418. The day was a success for the few Vikings to compete, with Olivia Weyenberg coming in second with an 83 and Ashley Bistodeau coming in fourth with an 87. For the Jackets, Emily Nystrom shot a 94, which placed her 12th.
It was a similar situation on Monday as both schools were at Pebble Creek in Becker, where the Jackets tied for fourth with a 421 and North Branch didn’t have enough for a team score. This time, Nystrom placed sixth with a 94 and Bistodeau was the low scorer for NB with a 99.
The Jackets also played at Stones Throw in Milaca, coming in a tie for fifth with a 178. Nystrom came in seventh individually with an 83.
BOYS TENNIS
Boys tennis was the only sport unable to compete in the rain, but despite that, North Branch got in two matches. The first was against C-I, with the Jackets sweeping the Vikings 7-0. That was C-I’s only match of the week. North Branch also played St. Francis, dropping a close match to St. Francis 4-3.
TRACK AND FIELD
Both schools endured wet conditions at CIHS last week competing in the Bluejacket True Team Invite.
The Jacket boys had an impressive 11 first-place finishes. Jonas Kennedy (1600, 3200) and Micah Wilson (110 hurdles, pole vault) were both double winners. Tyvion Williams won the 400, Kobe Karels won the 800, Josh Foley won the 300 hurdles, and Emerson Droubie won the high jump. In addition, the 4x200, 4x400, and 4x800 each came in first.
For the girls, Anika Larson won the 100 and 200 and Makenna Sjoberg won the 1600. Also, the 4x100 and 4x800 relays took first for the Jackets.
The Viking girls had a strong meet, locking in six firsts. Shaeyna Andreotti won both hurdles events, while Derrian Dick won the 400 and Asaysha Olson won the triple jump. The 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams also finished first.
Nick Bovitz was the lone event champion for the NB boys, winning both the long and triple jumps.
