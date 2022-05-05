TRACK AND FIELD
Both the Bluejacket girls and boys teams took first place in their home “True Team” Invite held last week. The girls racked up 855 points, with the boys scoring 870 in the meet that awards team points for every competitor, with each team allowed a maximum of four entrants per individual event and one relay team.
The Jacket girls had 14 first- or second-place finishes in the meet. Kendyl Izzo took first in both the 1600 and 800 runs, and Aiyana Knight took first in the 400 and 200 as C-I’s double-winners. Anika Larson took first in the 100 and second in the 200, as did Laci Leverty in the pole vault and 100. Alison Barber finished second in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. Other top individual performances came from the 4x200 and 4x100 relays (second place), Ada Schlenker (first, high jump), and Hannah Bingham (second, triple jump).
The C-I boys had 12 first- or second-place finishes in their portion of the meet. The Jackets nearly swept the relay races, with the 4x800, 4x200 and 4x400 taking first and the 4x100 taking second. Jaxon Jones won both the 1600 and 3200 races, and Riley Wilson took second in the 110 hurdles and long jump. Zander Gallmeier (800) and Micah Wilson (pole vault) were the other Jacket first-place finishers. Samuel Mechah (400) and Josh Foley (300 hurdles) both placed second.
North Branch also competed in the same meet, albeit both teams were somewhat shorthanded. The girls placed fifth out of eight schools and the boys finished in seventh.
The girls team did achieve first place finishes in the 4x200 relay, plus Ella Kuhlman won the 300 hurdles. Madison Whitman (long jump), Lauren Hicks (shot put), and the 4x400 relay each placed second. The boys didn’t have any top two finishers, with their best results being fourth-place finishes by Nick Bovitz in the long jump and Carson Weber in the triple jump.
SOFTBALL
The Vikings decisively went undefeated last week, sweeping a double-header over Princeton and defeating St. Francis. Against the Tigers, North Branch got off to a slow start in the cold weather, trailing the visitors 3-2 going into the bottom of the fourth inning. At that point, though, the Vikings’ bats started heating up, as they scored six runs in the fourth and tacked on another two in the fifth to win 10-3. Senior MaKenna Runk and Erin Pederson each had three RBIs in the opening game.
The Vikings’ hot hitting continued in the second game, with the team plating eight runs in the first inning and three in the second en route to a 14-1 win. Senior Madison Helin had five RBIs in the second game, with Peyton Verdon and Ava Sittlow adding three each. Lydia Kuhlman earned the win in her first start of the season.
Against St. Francis, North Branch jumped out to a 9-0 lead by scoring four runs in the second and five in the fourth. RBIs were evenly split along the lineup, with only Runk getting two and six other batters getting one.
Cambridge-Isanti had a rougher time last week, going 1-3. The Jackets started with a close, 2-1 loss to Big Lake. Next came a double-header at Monticello, where C-I lost 6-3 and 14-3. The week concluded with a 10-5 win over Sartell-St. Stephen.
BASEBALL
Cambridge-Isanti picked up its first win of the season, beating Big Lake 6-2. Max Sickler earned two RBIs in the win, with Cooper Laase and Nathan Krantz earning one. Carter Gaspord pitched a complete game to earn the win, giving up only four Hornet hits while striking out eight. Both of Big Lake’s runs were unearned. C-I also lost to Monticello 14-1.
North Branch went 1-2 for the week. The Vikings topped Princeton 7-3, but then lost to Faribault 11-2 and St. Francis 10-8 in a game that saw the Vikings battle back from a 6-0 first inning deficit to take an 8-6 lead, only to have the Saints tie it back up at 8-8 before winning the game 10-8.
BOYS TENNIS
Both of C-I’s matches last week finished with 7-0 scores, with the Jackets on the positive and negative side of the shutout. C-I was swept by Becker, but then swept St. Francis.
North Branch had the identical results as C-I last week, with Monticello sweeping the Vikings 7-0 before NB earned its first team win of the season via a 7-0 sweep of Big Lake.
GIRLS GOLF
The cold spring has completely wreaked havoc on the golf teams, with both C-I and NB sporadically getting out on the course. The Jackets have only had four meets this season. The Jackets came in seventh out of 11 teams at Monticello, fourth out of eight teams at St. Francis, ninth out of 16 teams at Milaca, and sixth out of eight teams at Chisago Lakes. Emily Nystrom has been the top finisher in each meet.
In three meets so far this season, North Branch’s top finish was second place at Becker. Senior Hailey Bistodeau has medaled in two of three meets.
