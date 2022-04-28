BOYS TENNIS
After having its entire previous week’s schedule washed away due to cold and rain, the Bluejacket boys tennis team had a busy schedule last week, featuring four matches. In the end, C-I went 2-2 of those matches, although the team could have just as easily gone undefeated.
The week started with a 4-3 loss to Monticello, with the Magic pulling off a three-set win at third doubles to earn the team win. Next, the Jackets took on North Branch for the second time this season, with the results being the same 7-0 team win for C-I. The team’s week concluded with a tournament up in Hibbing, where C-I topped the hosts 4-3 but then lost to Pine City by that same score. It was the third singles match that went three sets, including a 10-8 tiebreaker in the third set.
For the week, Erik Kindem at second singles went undefeated at 4-0.
SOFTBALL
The Vikings had a tougher week in the record books, but it also came against tough competition. The week started with a 3-2 loss to conference and section rival Chisago Lakes. It concluded with a 4-2 loss to Elk River. Sandwiched between was a 14-2 win over Monticello.
Against the Magic, Kyleigh Bahr amassed five RBIs, including four on a grand slam. Maddie Helin also slugged in four RBIs.
The Jackets had the extreme in up-and-down weeks. C-I started with a 10-0 loss to St. Francis and an 11-0 loss to Chisago Lakes. It finished the week with its own lopsided shutout victory via a 10-0 win over Duluth Denfeld.
BASEBALL
Both the Jackets and Vikings went through a rough patch last week, with both teams going 0-2. Both teams lost to Chisago Lakes, with North Branch falling 5-1 and C-I losing 9-6. The other C-I loss was to St. Francis by a score of 4-2. North Branch’s other loss was to Monticello by a score of 6-3. In C-I’s loss to the Wildcats, Max Sickler hit a home run and amassed three RBIs.
TRACK AND FIELD
Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch faced each other in a conference meet last week at North Branch. They were joined by Monticello and St. Francis in the quadrangular. The Jackets’ boys took first place as a team in the meet, with the C-I girls finishing second. Both North Branch teams finished in third place.
Placing first in the meet for the C-I boys were: Zander Gallmeier (800); Riley Wilson (110 hurdles); Josh Foley (300 hurdles); Micah Wilson (pole vault); and the 4x200, 4x400, and 4x800 relays. For the girls, Kendyl Izzo (800), Alison Barber (100 hurdles), Ada Schlenker (high jump), Hannah Bingham (triple jump), Laci Leverty (pole vault), and the 4x400 relay team took first.
The North Branch girls’ lone first came from Lauren Hicks in the shot put. The North Branch boys had firsts from Logan Murphy (high jump) and Justin Ramos (triple jump).
The Bluejacket boys also competed in the unique Stillwater Pony Relays, where the team finished seventh out of nine teams. Riley Wilson was the top individual finisher, placing third in both the pole vault and long jump. For the running events, which were all held relay-style, C-I finished third in the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay.
North Branch also competed in the St. Francis Invite last week. At that meet, the girls team finished first out of nine teams, with the boys finishing sixth. Getting individual wins for the girls were Shaeyna Andreotti (300 hurdles); Asaysha Olson (triple jump); and the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. For the boys, Logan Murphy was a double-winner, claiming first in the 400 and high jump.
