Spring sports soundbites: Viking baseball doubles up on Hibbing

Baseball
North Branch got its season off with a solid outing at home, topping Hibbing 8-4. After Hibbing jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and extended its lead to 3-0 in the third, the Vikings rallied to tie the game at three in the bottom of the third. The host Vikings took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth with two more runs and sealed the victory with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Both Isaiah Scarborough and Noah Thorsen had three RBIs in the victory. Andrew Orf earned the win on the mound, going five innings while giving up eight hits and four runs, two of which were unearned. He struck out 10 while not walking anyone. Thorsen pitched two hitless innings in relief.
Two days later, the Vikings traveled to St. Francis for a makeup game versus the Saints, which was originally scheduled for last Thursday. There, the team upped its early season record to 2-0 with a 5-3 victory.
The Bluejackets also had their scheduled season opener postponed to a later date, but they were able to get a game in on Saturday, where they lost to host Anoka 10-0.
Boys tennis
Despite the lousy weather for most of the week, the Bluejackets were able to get in four matches to start their season. Their first game was supposed to be at home, however, it was turned into a road trip to Mora since the Mustangs have indoor courts at their disposal. In that match, C-I was topped by Mora 4-3. Erik Kindem was the lone singles winner, with the doubles teams of Alex Magnuson and Caden Chesla, and Elliot Knidsvig and Michael Sauze earning wins.
On Saturday, the Jackets hosted a quadrangular, where they went undefeated by beating North Branch 7-0, Anoka 5-2, and Holy Angels 6-1.
For the Vikings, their opening matches were “learning experiences,” as North Branch was swept 7-0 by all three teams at Cambridge-Isanti.
Softball
The defending Section 7AAA champions North Branch began its 2022 campaign with a convincing 13-2, five-inning win over host St. Francis. Peyton Verdon and Erin Pederson each recorded three RBIs in a game where the Vikings scored eight runs in the second inning and another four in the third inning to cruise to the victory. Sophomore pitcher Hannah Bernier pitched the entire game, yielding two unearned runs on two hits while striking out 12 Saints batters.
The Bluejacket softball squad got off to a rough start, losing both of its home games last week. In its season-opener, C-I was topped by Hermantown 12-4. The next day, it was a slightly closer contest, but C-I was downed by Proctor 4-1.
Boys and Girls track and field
The North Branch Vikings have had a hectic start to their season both despite and because of the weather. After having their first outdoor meet canceled, the Vikings managed to get in competition at Pine City last Friday.
The Viking girls won the team competition of the nine-team meet. Sophia Thorsen was the top point scorer by placing first in the 200 and second in the 100. Brook Giese was the other first place finisher as she led a 1-2-3 finish in the pole vault. The 4x200 relay team also finished in first. Picking up second places for North Branch were Brianna Polipnick (100 hurdles), Ella Kuhlman (300 hurdles), Lauren Hicks (shot put), and Ella Dick (pole vault).
The Viking boys finished fifth out of nine teams. Zach Johnson earned a first place in the pole vault, along with the 4x200 relay team. Finishing second were the 4x100 relay team and Carson Weber (triple jump).
On Monday, the Vikings competed in a conference quadrangular at Princeton that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was moved up a day to avoid the forecasted wet weather. The results of that meet were not available as of presstime.
