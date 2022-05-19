TRACK AND FIELD
The North Branch girls track and field team claimed the section 7AA True Team title last week, narrowly topping Cloquet by a mere seven points. The Vikings only had two individual and two relay first places, plus five second places, but it was just enough to advance the team to the State True Team Meet, which will be held on Saturday, May 21 at Stillwater.
Earning valuable team points were: Sophia Thorsen (first, 400), Dakota Esget (second, 400), Ellas Kihlman (first, 300 hurdles), Shaeyna Andreotti (second, 100 and 300 hurdles), Ella Dick (second, pole vault), Asaysha Olson (second, long jump), and the 4x200 and 4x400 relays (both first).
The Viking boys finished in fourth place in the same meet. Logan Murphy (high jump) and Nick Bovitz (triple jump) both came in second place as NB’s top finishers.
For Cambridge-Isanti, the boys came in third and the girls came in sixth in the Section 5AAA True Team meet. Both teams had one first-place finish and two second places in the meet. For the boys, Micah Wilson claimed first in the pole vault, with Riley Wilson and John Ziebarth finishing second in the 110 hurdles and discus, respectively.
Anika Larson was the lone C-I girls winner, coming first in the 200. She also finished second in the 100. Makenna Sjoberg also came in second in the 3200.
BOYS TENNIS
The first sport to reach its regular season finale is boys tennis. Both C-I and North Branch finished with a flurry of action on the court, with the Jackets playing six matches and the Vikings playing five.
The Jackets ended the week by going 4-2. They started with 5-2 wins over Princeton and Osseo. Their first loss was a key one as Forest Lake topped them 4-3, which proved to be the difference between C-I receiving the fifth seed and having to host St. Francis in a play-in game on Thursday, and receiving the fourth seed and a first-round bye, which Forest Lake wound up receiving.
The Jackets then split a home triangular by defeating Blaine 6-1, but losing to Brainerd 5-2. Their final match was at home against Andover, which C-I won 6-1.
The Vikings concluded their regular season with a 4-3 win over St. Francis. They also faced Cloquet, losing to the Lumberjacks by the same 4-3 score.
Their final two regular season matches were 7-0 losses to Fridley and Mora. North Branch was given the #7 seed for the Section 6A team tournament, where they will face #2 seed Totino Grace on Friday, May 20.
SOFTBALL
Both C-I and North Branch had busy, but unfortunately not very productive weeks. Both teams came out on top of only one game, with the Vikings dropping a pair of games by one run and the Jackets suffering four lopsided losses.
North Branch’s win came via a 3-1 score over Monticello to start the week.
Two days later, NB lost twice to Big Lake, with the first game being a 2-1 score and the second game being 1-0.
Cambridge-Isanti’s win came over Zimmerman by a score of 7-5. The losses came against Chisago Lakes, 12-6; against Becker twice, 12-2 and 5-1; and against Coon Rapids, 12-2.
BASEBALL
Both baseball teams had equally rough weeks as their softball counterparts.
North Branch earned one win for the week with a 6-2 victory over Big Lake. However, they also lost to Monticello by a score of 8-4 and Grand Rapids by a score of 11-6.
A second win for the season continues to elude the Jackets as they went 0-4 on the week. C-I was shut out by Chisago Lakes 7-0; lost both games of a double header against Becker by scores of 12-2 and 5-1; and lost to Centennial 12-2.
GIRLS GOLF
The Jackets finished in fourth place out of 10 teams at a meet held at Grand National Golf Course last week. Emily Nystrom finished in fifth place individually, shooting a round of 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.