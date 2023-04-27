Spring sports coaches must be starting to think they are trapped in some sort of perverse time loop as one or two days of passable weather conditions for competition were followed by multiple cancellations or postponements as the weather turned hostile.
Last week, only two days of varsity competition was feasible as Thursday, Friday, and Saturday proved to be too wet, too cold, or both. Both Cambridge-Isanti and North Branch took as much advantage of that one day as possible, with all teams getting in some competitive action.
TRACK AND FIELD
C-I and North Branch competed against each other, along with Monticello and St. Francis in a quadrangular hosted by the Jackets. The host team earned a total of 11 first-place finishes, with six coming from the girls — Anika Larson (100), Kendyl Izzo (800), Makenna Sjoberg (1600), the 4x100 relay, Alice Steman (high jump), and Erin Baker (shot put); and five coming from the boys — Tyvion Williams (400), Blake Viesselman (110 hurdles), Josh Foley (300 hurdles), Brady Bergman (high jump), and Ben Fowler (pole vault).
Picking up second places for C-I were: Larson (long jump), Ada Schlenker (triple jump), Aubrey Wilson (pole vault), Jonas Kennedy (1600), Samuel Anderson (110 hurdles), Gordy Lawson (300 hurdles), Jaden Kuhlman (triple jump), and Jaxon Ziebarth (pole vault).
Both the Viking girls and boys teams earned three first-place finishes. Dakota Esget (pole vault), Madison Whitman (long jump), and the 4x400 relay came in first for the girls. Nick Bovitz (long jump), Carson Weber (triple jump), and the 4x400 relay too first for the boys. Second-place finishes were earned by: Esget (200), Shaeyna Andreotti (100 hurdles), Ella Kuhlman (300 hurdles), Avery Smith (high jump), and Jordan Stum (3200).
SOFTBALL
Both the Vikings and Jackets managed to get their first games of the season in, with opposite results. The Vikings scored two runs in the first inning on a double by Kaytlin Hammond, which proved to be all the runs they would need in a 3-0 shutout win over Chisago Lakes. Junior pitcher Hannah Bernier gave up only one hit and one walk while striking out five Wildcat batters.
The Jackets, on the other hand, dropped their season opener 10-4 to St. Francis.
BASEBALL
The Viking baseball team also came up with a solid win over the rival Wildcats, beating Chisago Lakes 5-4. Sam Robillard had two RBIs to lead the Viking hitters. Noah Thorsen earned the win on the mound by giving up only one earned run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He also struck out eight Wildcat batters.
As with the softball team, the Jackets lost their season opener to St. Francis, with this score being 9-3 in favor of the Saints.
BOYS TENNIS
Both the Jackets and Vikings are doing everything they can to squeeze in matches, with the Jackets heading indoors in Virginia for a quadrangular and North Branch turning a dual match into a triangular. In those matches, C-I swept Crookston 7-0, as did North Branch to Brooklyn Center. C-I lost to Mound-Westonka 5-2, while NB lost to Mora 6-1.C-I also edged host Hibbing 4-3. Earlier in the week, C-I also lost a conference match to Becker 6-1.
BOYS GOLF
The linksters for both schools managed to get a round in last week, with both schools competing at St. Francis. As a team, North Branch finished third with a cumulative score of 327. C-I was right behind them in fourth place with a score of 329.
GIRLS GOLF
Both schools played in a conference meet at St. Francis. C-I came in fourth with a team score of 409. The Vikings finished sixth with a team score of 461. C-I’s Emily Nystrom came in second by shooting an 87. NB’s Olivia Weyenberg was fifth with a 91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.