Cambridge-Isanti will be well represented at this year’s Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame ceremony as two Bluejackets will appropriately be inducted in the same class.
Longtime C-I head coach Neil Jennissen is the first inductee with local ties. Jennissen has coached wrestling for 38 years, with 32 of those years being at Cambridge-Isanti. His coaching record is 645-237-3. His teams have won 12 section championships and 10 conference titles. He led the Jackets to two state team finals, finishing as runner-up both times.
Jennissen has also coached 164 individual state entrants, with 70 earning All State honors. Five Bluejackets have gone on to compete in Division I collegiately, with three earning NCAA national titles. Across all college divisions, 14 former Bluejackets have earned All American honors.
Tony Nelson, who is arguably the most successful former Bluejacket under Jennissen’s tutelage, is joining him as a 2022 HOF inductee. At C-I, Nelson amassed a 141-18 record with 80 pins. He was a three-time state qualifier, winning the 2009 Class AAA 285-pound championship his senior year.
Nelson would go on to wrestle at the University of Minnesota, competing as a heavyweight, where he amassed a record of 131-16. He was a four-time All-American, three-time Big 10 champion, three-time NCAA finalist, and two-time National Champion.
Additionally, Nelson was a three-time World Team member on the U.S. Freestyle Team.
Both Jennissen and Nelson have been inducted into the Bluejacket Hall of Fame.
The 2022 Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 7, in Benson.
