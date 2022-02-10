Viking Athlete of the Week - February 10, 2022

From the coach: I nominated Chloe because she does so much for our team that often goes unrecognized by others. We count on Chloe to play down low and battle with girls who are far taller and bigger than her. She is a smart defender, leads our team in charges taken, and does so many other little things that don’t show up in the box score. Chloe is extremely coachable, unselfish, and has a team-first attitude. We are so grateful for everything she does for our team!
Favorite thing about sports: Making lifelong friends and memories with them.
Person who has influenced you: My parents. They help push me into trying new things and are always going to be there to help me when I need it.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I usually go home to eat and watch TV until we leave to either catch the bus or go to the gym.
Highlight of athletic career: Being a part of our basketball team where two of my teammates hit a huge accomplishment of scoring 1,000 points.
Future goals: I don’t really know what I want to do in the future but what I do know is that I am going to graduate and go off to college somewhere.
