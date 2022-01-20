Viking Athlete of the Week - January 20, 2022

From the coach: Libby is not only a successful gymnast she is also a leader to the North Branch Gymnastics team. As a captain, Libby is a mentor to young gymnasts and a solid leader to her team. Libby enters the gym daily with a positive attitude and a smile. Her talent on beam has shown through this season and she continues to score 9’s at the last four meets.
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is feeling the rush of adrenaline shoot through my veins. I love competing and pushing myself to perform better than I ever have.
Person who has influenced you: There’s so many people who have influenced me I can’t single anybody out.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I prepare for a meet by staying out of my own head, which I think is different than most athletes. I try to never let fear take over the level of confidence I have in myself and my abilities.
Highlight of athletic career: The highlight of my athletic career comes from my first few years of competitive gymnastics. These include winning state two years in a row and having my highest all around score being a 38.4 at regionals.
Future goals: My future goal in gymnastics is similar to many, I would love to get the opportunity to compete at state. Aside from gymnastics, down the road I would like to continue my education at the U of M and become a mechanical engineer.
