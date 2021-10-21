Viking Athlete of the Week - October 21, 2021

From the coach: Paige is a leader on and off our court and has been for several years. She leads by her communication, work ethic, dedication, commitment, teamwork and passion for the game. She continues to prove that she is an asset to the team while on and off the court! We look forward to spending our last month of our season with her.
Favorite thing about sports: Getting to spend so much time with all my best friends. I love how my team comes together in hard times, and I really wouldn’t choose anyone else to be beside me on the court.
Person who has influenced you: My coaches, Mike and Minke have definitely influenced me the most in volleyball. Without their help and belief in me, I never would’ve given volleyball a try. Volleyball has shaped me into the person I am today and I have made friendships that will last a lifetime. I am beyond grateful to them.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I get my hair braided and play some good throwback songs for pump up music.
Highlight of athletic career: Getting on the all-tournament team at state my sophomore year. Or committing to play basketball at Winona State University.
Future goals: I want to have a successful athletic and academic career at college and have lots of fun! I also want to get a degree in the exercise science field.
