Viking Athlete of the Week - October 28, 2021

From the coach: We’ve nominated Ashton LaBelle for the effort and positive attitude he displays at practice and games! We ask our Seniors to step up and be positive leaders and Ashton has led by example all year, which has certainly benefited our team. Ashton continues to answer the call when we need him, and it’s been so fun seeing to see his growth, and him see him rise to the occasion!
Favorite thing about sports: Making friends and the aspect of working hard.
Person who has influenced you: My Father
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Mentally and visually prepare.
Highlight of athletic career: My first 200 yard game VS Rock Ridge
Future goals: To be a starting running back in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.