Viking Athlete of the Week - October 7, 2021

From the coach: This is Ruby’s first year out for CC. She is like the energizer bunny. She always is willing to run with Varsity. It will be a pleasure to coach Ruby for the next 5 years. She is a very coachable kid.
Favorite thing about sports: To get in shape and to win every race I run.
Person who has influenced you: My dad has pushed me to do better each time I run.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?:I make sure I eat a healthy meal and drink lot’s of water.
Highlight of athletic career: Telling people that I can run 4 1/2 miles.
Future goals: To run a marathon and place first in a meet.
