Viking Athlete of the Week - September 16, 2021

From the coach: Jace has been a wonderful player to have on and off the field. He continually works hard and listens to every word given to him and has earned athlete of the week. Couldn’t ask for a more coachable player and what he lacks in size/height he makes up for in tenacity and work ethic!
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is having to work hard.
Person who has influenced you: My dad has influenced me the most.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: I prepare by readying myself for what I’m about to have to go through.
Highlight of athletic career: My highlight of my athlete career in high school is playing the whole game.
Future goals: My future goals are to continue to play soccer but not focus as much as I do on it now, just keep it as a hobby.
