Viking Athlete of the Week - September 30, 2021

From the coach: This is Jordan’s first year out for CC and the kid enjoys running. He has natural form and a set of very healthy lungs. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for him. He has a bright future. On top of all that, Jordan loves Spam!
Favorite thing about sports: I love to run and CC is great exercise.
Person who has influenced you: My mom, she helped me push me to do the very best I can do.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?:Drink plenty of water and stretch a lot.
Highlight of athletic career: Setting a Pr at the Milaca Mega meet and placing 89th out of 316 in my division.
Future goals: College, and to get a sub 18 5k.
