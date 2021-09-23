Viking Athlete of the Week, September 23, 2021

From the coach: Lilly has been an on field leader for a couple of years. This year she has taken on the role of leading both on and off of the field as a Leadership Council member & Senior. Lilly plays various positions throughout the mid-field and in the last week has compiled 4 goals & 2 assists. What the stats don’t show is the most important aspect of her game. She has become a relentless defender winning the ball back on opposing team’s transitions/counter-attacks. She is contributing immensely to our offensive attack with her vision, distribution & 1v1 skills. Lilly is an all-around program player for NBAHS Girls Soccer!
Favorite thing about sports: My favorite thing about sports is the competitive aspect & the relationships that are made.
Person who has influenced you: The people who have influenced me the most are my dad [Doug Johnson] and Jake Borash. I would not be where I am today without them.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?: Before every game I like to drink a watermelon Body Armor & eat a couple Clif Bars. Then before kickoff I belly bump my pal Paris Kopp. Occasionally I shower before games because I like to feel clean. (Feel good play good.)
Highlight of athletic career: The highlight of my athlete career so far is getting All-Conference & being nominated for All-State my junior year.
Future goals: My future goals are to be a positive impact on a college soccer team & be successful in college.
