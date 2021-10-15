Viking Athletes of the Week - October 14, 2021

From the coach: These four senior doubles players have been a real driving force behind the team this year. Most times they come off the court happy to have been able to played another match, no matter the outcome. Their attitudes of constant improvement have been infectious, and they help to push the rest of the team to new heights. They all have worked on their tennis games so much over the season and the last years, and it is showing in how well they compete at their positions. They are true leaders on the team and great representatives of the sport.
Favorite thing about sports: Being a part of a team. The time we spend together helps us to build friendships and makes the whole team come together. It creates such an awesome environment.
Person who has influenced you: Our parents and family members have been very influential. Also our coaches and team-mates have influenced us as we play.
How do you prepare for a game or meet?:Stick some headphones in and listen to some music. Then hitting around with our partners helps us to get in the zone and ready to have fun.
Highlight of athletic career: Going to state for softball, for tennis it would be how well we played in the Mora tournament and getting success as a senior.
Future goals: We all want to attend college and go on to a field in science or a medical profession.
