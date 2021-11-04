The North Branch Viking football team continued its undefeated season with a 34-13 victory over Cloquet in the Section 7AAAA semifinals held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at North Branch. With that win, the Vikings advance to the school’s second section championship game in recent history, with the previous one occurring in 2017. That team ended a 30-year drought for North Branch’s football program.
As was the case just 10 days prior, the Vikings cruised to the victory over the Lumberjacks, who have been decimated by injuries to multiple key players. North Branch jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Sam Sonnek, followed by a 45-yard rushing touchdown by Loghan Croal.
The Lumberjacks cut the lead in half after a halfback pass brought the ball down to the five yard line, with Cloquet scoring on the next play just before halftime. After the break, however, it was all North Branch.
Adam Johnstone caught a seven-yard pass from Andrew Thauwald in the endzone on the Vikings’ opening drive of the third quarter to make the score 20-7. Sonnek’s 55-yard touchdown run later in the third extended the lead to 28-7. And Johnstone’s second TD catch, this time coming from 15 yards out, capped North Branch’s scoring for the game.
Cloquet did add a second TD with less than one minute remaining, but that was too little too late for the Lumberjacks.
North Branch’s two “Sams” — Robillard and Sonnek — racked up a majority of the yards for the game, with Robillard rushing for 117 and Sonnek close behind with 114 yards. Johnstone’s two touchdown catches were the only passes completed by Thauwald.
North Branch will enter the section finals as the favorites as they play #3 seed Grand Rapids, who upset #2 seed Hermantown 19-7. Earlier in the season, the Vikings topped the Thunderhawks 21-20 on a late-game touchdown run by Ashton LaBelle. The rematch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Duluth Public School Stadium on the campus of Duluth Denfeld.
Bluejackets fall to Andover
The Jackets knew going in it would be a tall order to upset the Section 7AAAAA #1 seed — and Class 5A #1-ranked — Andover Huskies in the section semifinals last Saturday. But add to that, the team would have to do it minus its starting quarterback, and the possibilities quickly slid from slim to almost impossible.
As it was, the Huskies proved to be too much for the Jackets, defeating C-I 56-21 to end the Jackets’ season. All the points Andover needed were scored in the first quarter as the favorites jumped out to a 28-0 lead. C-I would get its first score of the game early in the second quarter on a Merle Mauer pass to Colton Skoglund to make the score 28-7, but Andover would respond with four more touchdowns to make the score 56-7 early in the fourth quarter.
C-I managed a 75-yard touchdown pass from Mauer to Braden Jones, and a 41-yard TD run by Levi Maurer to close out the game.
Viking volleyball advances
The Viking volleyball team began its postseason campaign with a 3-0 sweep of Princeton by scores of 25-13, 25-23, 25-19. Paige Peaslee and Lydia Kuhlman combined for 10 kills each to lead North Branch over the Tigers, with Lindsey Bunes adding six kills and setter Maddie Helin putting down five kills to go along with her 22 assists.
Next up for the Vikings was a match at #1 seed Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Nov. 3. North Branch had previously defeated the Thunderhawks 3-0 in a match held early in the regular season. In the rematch, however, it was Grand Rapids who came out on top by a score of 3-1. See next week's edition of the Star for more details.
Jackets defeated by Cougars
While the C-I volleyball team had a valid argument for receiving the #4 seed in the Section 7AAAA tournament, its relegation to the #5 seed proved to be accurate as #4 seed Centennial topped the Jackets 3-0, thus ending C-I’s season. The final scores of the sets were 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 in favor of the host Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.