North Branch softball head coach Katherine Crudo probably doesn’t have any fingernails left after last week. In a span of roughly 96 hours, her players put her — along with all their fans, through the ringers of three 1-0 games, all of which the Vikings eventually won.
The first of the nail-biters concluded in walkoff fashion as Hannah Bernier’s hit in the bottom of the seventh plated Aubrey Charpentier against Becker. Next was a 10-inning marathon at Cambridge-Isanti that featured both teams having opportunities to score, but failing to do so until a series of Bluejacket errors in the top of the tenth resulted in the game-winning run to be scored without a hit being recorded by the Vikings.
Finally, a thrilling game between Section 7AAA foes resulted in the Vikings walking off Hermantown. It appeared the visiting Hawks were going to come out on top as they appeared to score two runs on a sacrifice fly, however the umpire ruled the first runner left third base early, nullifying both runs. North Branch took advantage of the situation, scoring their one run in the bottom of the seventh when a throwing error on a bunt, allowing the game winner to score from second base.
The Vikings other game of the week wasn’t exactly easy either as they topped Becker 3-1.
The Jackets were able to get their first win of the season, a 6-5 victory over Princeton. Unfortunately, C-I also lost to the Tigers 14-0 in the other game of a double-header. They also fell to St. Francis 8-5.
BASEBALL
While C-I and NB were battling in a low-scoring game on the softball field, the two schools’ baseball teams engaged in a slugfest, with the visiting Vikings coming out on top 14-5.
Double-digit scores turned out to be the norm for both teams last week. North Branch scored 17 runs twice against Becker, winning 17-6 and 17-10 in a double-header. Their lone low-scoring game was a 2-0 win over Duluth Denfeld.
The Jackets were on both sides of a 14-run score against Princeton, topping the Tigers 14-7 but then losing to Princeton 14-4. C-I also lost to St. Francis 13-0.
GIRLS GOLF
The highlight of the week for the Jacket girls was at the Monticello meet where Payton Danielson shot a hole in one. As a team, the Jackets finished ninth with a 405. Besides that meet, C-I and North Branch competed at the same two meets. At a conference meet at Monticello, C-I finished in fourth place with a 410 and North Branch finished seventh with a 436. And at the Purple Hawk Invite, C-I finished third with a 385 and North Branch finished fifth with a 434.
BOYS GOLF
Both schools played at Chisago Lakes last week, with the Vikings coming in third with a 327 and the Jackets coming in fifth with a 341. North Branch’s Tyler Minke shot the low round of the meet, scoring a 75. In other action, North Branch finished third at Becker with a team score of 337.
BOYS TENNIS
The Jackets went 3-1 on the week, defeating St. Francis 6-1, and Anoka and Princeton 4-3. Their lone loss of the week was another 4-3 score, with the Jackets coming up short against Monticello.
The Vikings lost to Princeton 5-2 last week and defeated Big Lake 6-1. They also played in three matches that wound up with the same 5-2 score, with the Vikings coming out on the winning side of the score twice. NB topped St. Francis and St. John’s Prep by that score, but lost to Cloquet.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Jacket boys competed in the Mounds View Bob Stewart Invite last week. Securing event championships in the meet were: Tyvion Williams (400), Micah Wilson (110 hurdles), Josh Foley (300 hurdles), and the sprint medley relay team.
Both the Viking boys and girls teams competed at Buffalo. Shaeyna Addriotti (100 hurdles), Ella Kuhlman (300 hurdles), and Asaysha Olson (triple jump)each came in first for the girls team. Brody Rothe (300 hurdles) and Nick Bovitz (long jump) came in first for the boys team.
