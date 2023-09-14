Viking volleyball to face pair of neighbor rivals

In the next two weeks, the North Branch volleyball team will face off against a pair of neighbor rivals the Forest Lake Rangers and the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets. While both are looked at as friendly rivalries, the reason they are friendly and how they became rivals is completely different.
The first of these two big matches is on Thursday night, Sept. 14, just down Interstate 35 at Forest Lake. Looking back to at least the 2005 season, the Vikings and Rangers have gone against each other during the regular season every year except for two — with one of those exceptions being the strange COVID season.
Besides their close proximity to each other, up until the 2017 season, it was logical for the two to want to schedule a regular season match as they were in the same class and section as each other. Interestingly, though, it doesn’t appear that the two wound up facing each other often or at all during section competition. So, given that and the fact that in 2017 North Branch dropped down to Class AA, why do they still look forward to competing against each other?
For North Branch, it is obvious. The Vikings have always attempted to schedule as many larger schools as they could in order to better prepare them for sections. But why then does Forest Lake consider this a friendly rivalry?
To answer that question, you need to go back to that 2017 season when North Branch dropped down to Class AA. Both schools had strong teams that season, and since they were no longer in the same class, both teams wound up advancing to the state tournament. There, a kinship developed as both teams wound up not only watching each other play but also enthusiastically cheering each other on. That same scenario took place the following year as both teams again advanced to state.
RIVALRY WITH C-I
North Branch and Cambridge-Isanti have naturally faced each other frequently due to being conference foes in either the old Rum River Conference, the North Suburban Conference, or the current Mississippi8 Conference. These matches have typically tended to be close, with nine contests since 2005 resulting in a 3-2 win for one of the teams.
Additionally, like Forest Lake, the two schools were in the same class and section up until 2017. And it was one of those section matchups that really highlighted the rivalry. The year was 2014, and both teams had ambitions of a state tournament berth. The Jackets were eying their first-ever section championship and North Branch was hoping for their first since 1994. But to reach their goals, they had to meet in a jam-packed Chisago Lakes gym in the section finals.
That match can still be considered one of the all-time greats as the underdog Vikings forced favorite C-I to come from behind for the first time that season, jumping out to a 2-1 lead. The Jackets responded, winning the fourth set and then clinching the title with a 15-10 fifth-set win. (As a side note, the Vikings recovered from that heartbreaking loss and won the section title the next year).
Since that match, there was a stretch where the two teams weren’t as even, but 2020 featured another 3-2 match (albeit in front of minimal spectators due to COVID). Last season’s match, however, was a return to the thrilling matchups as the two again went 3-2 (in favor of North Branch) in front of a large crowd.
By all indications, it could be another thriller when the two teams meet in North Branch on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
