For more than three-quarters of the Section 7AAAA championship football game, the North Branch Vikings were successfully employing a bend-but-don’t-break defensive formula. Despite a tricky offensive scheme from Grand Rapids, which included multiple formations and option plays sprinkled in, with the exception of one long touchdown run, the Thunderhawks’ drives would stall out before reaching paydirt.
Unfortunately, North Branch’s defense couldn’t quite put a stop to Grand Rapids’ final full drive of the game, resulting in a heartbreaking 14-12 loss for the section’s top seed and previously undefeated Vikings.
Virtually the same thing could be said for the Grand Rapids defense, who, except for one long drive followed by a 49-yard touchdown scamper in the second quarter, also bent against the potent North Branch classic T-formation offense, but refused to yield any more scores.
After a scoreless first quarter, North Branch got on the board first on the second play from scrimmage of the second quarter on an end-run by quarterback Andrew Thauwald from 11 yards out. An unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt gave the Vikings a 6-0 lead.
That lead only lasted 18 seconds, though, as Grand Rapids busted through on a 50-yard touchdown run, making the score 7-6 in favor of the Thunderhawks after the extra point.
North Branch retook the lead two minutes later, with Thauwald’s long touchdown run, again on a quarterback end-run. Once again, however, Grand Rapids stopped the two-point conversion attempt, making the score 12-7.
It was at that point where the game turned into a defensive struggle, with both teams’ offense threatening to score repeatedly, only to have their hopes snuffed out on defensive stands. This lasted all the way through most of the fourth quarter until Grand Rapids made one more push, which this time resulted in a 9-yard touchdown run with 2:48 remaining in the game.
A Grand Rapids squib kick on the ensuing kickoff gave the Vikings decent field position for a possible game-winning drive, however, a halfback pass on fourth down fell just out of the reach of receiver Adam Johnstones’ fingertips, ending North Branch’s hopes for a first-ever trip to the state tournament.
The game statistics were as even as the final score would indicate. North Branch gained 247 yards for the game, with Grand Rapids picking up 244. Thanks to his long TD run, Thauwald led the team in rushing, with 96 yards.
