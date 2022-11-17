Vikings’ game of keep away not enough to overcome potent Rocori offense

North Branch’s state quarterfinal football game versus Rocori was close to being a case of the story of the tortoise versus the hare coming to life. Unfortunately for the Vikings, who were playing the part of the tortoise, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.
North Branch’s game plan coming into their first-ever state tournament appearance was the same as it had been all season — ball control. But for this game, they took that plan up to another level, letting the play clock tick down to as close to zero before snapping the ball on every offensive play. And for the first half, that strategy worked to near perfection. The halftime box score featured the incredible statistic that North Branch held onto the ball for 23 minutes, 30 seconds out of a possible 24 minutes of game-time. Despite that incredibly lopsided stat, North Branch found itself down 6-0 at halftime.
The Vikings took the opening kickoff and proceeded to methodically march their way down the field on a 17-play drive that stalled on Rocori’s 16-yard line after they got stopped on a fourth-and-one. This drive took up 11 minutes, and 30 seconds of the quarter.
Rocori’s first offensive drive, by contrast, took three plays and lasted 30 seconds, concluding with a 52-yard touchdown pass. After a failed two-point conversion, the score was 6-0, with the ensuing kickoff taking place at the start of the second quarter.
North Branch’s second drive was a carbon copy of their first, with this one taking 21 plays to drive down the field before again getting stopped on a fourth down attempt inside the red zone, with that stop being the final play of the first half.
Following a Jacob Robillard interception at midfield on Rocori’s first drive of the third quarter, North Branch tied the score with a “short” eight-play drive that was punctuated with a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Preston Peterson.
Rocori would retake the lead 14-6 on their next drive, but the Vikings would answer right back with a three-yard touchdown run by Sam Robillard. The two-point conversion was again unsuccessful, leaving NB behind 14-12.
On the next drive, Rocori put North Branch in the position they least wanted to be in — behind by more than one possession as the Spartans turned a third and 12 into a 55-yard touchdown on a perfectly executed screen pass. The successful two-point conversion made the score 22-12, which wound up being the final score as North Branch couldn’t muster up another scoring drive while having to switch over to an up-tempo offensive scheme.
The Vikings dominated virtually all statistics except the one on the scoreboard. North Branch ran 71 plays compared to 25 for Racori, gaining 270 yards compared to Rocori’s 177. The Vikings also didn’t punt the entire game, but that was due to them going for it on eight fourth downs, with only four of them being successful.
Peterson had 92 rushing yards on 22 attempts, with Loghan Croal running for 59 yards on 15 carries before being knocked out of the game with an injury in the third quarter. Vincent Boeck had 14 carries for 57 yards, and Sam Robillard, had 12 carries for 46 yards while filling in for Croal.
The Vikings finished the season with an 8-3 record and the school’s first-ever section championship in football. Rocori, who increased their record to 9-2, will now face Simley, who easily handled Chisago Lakes 46-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.