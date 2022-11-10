In geometry, we are taught the shortest distance between two points is a straight line. Last Friday, the North Branch football team put that principle to good use while claiming the school’s first-ever section football championship with a resounding 34-6 win over Cloquet.
The Vikings employed a traditional “T” formation offense that typically leans heavily on their multi-pronged running plays, with the primary unknowns for the defense being which player will end up with the ball and whether the play will be between the hash marks or to the outside. During a majority of the championship game against the Lumberjacks, however, North Branch did little to mask where the play was going or even who would receive the handoff — right up the middle to either Loghan Croal or Vincent Boeck. Despite that, the combination of stellar execution and sub-par tackling enabled the Vikings to rack up an incredible 417 yards on 56 plays. Individually, Croal picked up 171 yards on 29 carries and Boeck had 177 yards on 14 carries. Besides those two, quarterback Preston Peterson added 63 yards on seven carries.
At the same time as North Branch’s offense was marching up and down the field seemingly at will, NB’s defense was stifling a Cloquet offense that had dominated previously undefeated Grand Rapids in the semifinals to the tune of a 42-15 win. In the championship game, the Lumberjacks were held to 221 total yards on 38 plays, with 60 of those yards coming on a 54-yard touchdown pass late in the game.
The final score differential could have been even higher as North Branch turned the ball over twice in the red zone, with the second turnover coming after a long touchdown run by Peterson was nullified by a holding penalty.
North Branch’s first score was also their shortest on a two-yard run by Croal in the second quarter. Following a Cloquet fumble on North Branch’s 22-yard line, it took the Vikings just three plays to increase their lead, capped off with a 36-yard run by Peterson. The ensuing two-point conversion made the score 14-0 heading into halftime.
North Branch’s third score was the lone deviation from their game plan. Taking advantage of Cloquet keying on the run, the Vikings pulled off a halfback pass from Croal to Peterson on a fourth and seven from Cloquet’s 18-yard line that found Peterson all alone and able to walk into the endzone, making the score 21-0.
Cloquet tried to make a game of it driving into the red zone to North Branch’s 14-yard line. But another fumble stopped that drive and effectively ended the Lumberjacks’ hopes for a come-from-behind victory. Those hopes were quashed even more as Boeck dashed past the Cloquet defense for a 68-yard touchdown five plays later.
Now in desperation mode, Cloquet was forced to go for it on a fourth and 12 from their own 25-yard line, which was unsuccessful and led to North Branch’s final score on a 25-yard run by Boeck to make the score 34-0.
After Cloquet’s lone score, a failed on-side kick attempt gave the ball back to North Branch, who then ran out the clock to clinch the historic win.
STATE TOURNAMENT PREVIEW
As compared to most of the other Minnesota State High School League team tournaments that use a seeding process to determine its brackets, football still uses predetermined section matchups that typically follow geography to try and prevent one or both teams from having to travel across the state for their quarterfinal game. For North Branch, who is the Section 7 champion, that means they already knew they would be facing the Section 8 champion at Blaine High School on Thursday, Nov. 10. That champion turned out to be the Rocori Spartans, who defeated Becker 22-20 in their section championship game that same night.
The game will be the toughest test for the Vikings this season, as the Rocori offense has averaged 37.2 points per game while their defense has only allowed 14. Rocori comes in with a QRF ranking of #5 in Class AAAA despite having an 8-2 overall record. Their two losses were to Section 2AAAA champion Hutchinson (38-14) and Willmar (33-28). On paper, though, the two teams appear evenly matched as North Branch has scored 34 points per game while yielding 18.6. North Branch is currently #9 in Class AAAA according to the QRF rankings.
In a bit of an ironic twist, North Branch will be the fourth Mississippi 8 opponent this season for Rocori as they have faced Becker twice, Chisago Lakes, and Big Lake.
If the Vikings can get past Rocori, they would play the winner of the Simley versus Chisago Lakes game in the state semifinals on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. Another win would send North Branch to the Prep Bowl on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m., also at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Prep Bowl, which is typically held Thanksgiving weekend, had to be pushed back a week due to the NFL Vikings playing at home Thanksgiving night.
