Boys hockey
Cambridge-Isanti’s arguably most successful season in school history came to an end at home in the Section 5A semifinals as the #2 seed Jackets lost to #3 seed St. Cloud Cathedral 4-1.
The Crusaders touted a lesser season record but are a team rich in section and state tournament experience. The team took advantage of the less-experienced C-I squad in cruising to the win and advancing to the Section 5A Championship game. Prior to this season, C-I had never played in a traditional section semifinal game, with the only team going this deep being the 1991-1992 squad, which advanced all the way to the “Tier 2” state tournament, where the top eight teams in each section played in “Tier 1,” and the remaining teams competed in “Tier 2” — a concept borrowed from the NCAA’s NIT basketball tournament.
Cathedral never trailed in the game, scoring twice in the first period, once in the second, and one final clincher in the third before C-I broke the shutout at the 12:19 mark of the third period on a goal by Luke Pierson. Thanks to a major push in the third period, the Jackets actually outshot Cathedral 34-22, but couldn’t cash in on their chances.
The Jackets advanced to the semifinal game with a convincing 6-2 win over Princeton. In that game, the Jackets scored four times in the first period and once in the second and third. Will O’Donovan had two goals in the first period, with four other skaters finding the back of the net as C-I fired 45 shots on the Tiger goalie.
Girls basketball
Both the Jackets and Vikings have been given the #4 seed in their respective section tournaments, but their final games of the regular season were in stark contrast of one another.
C-I is on the ascension, picking up a pair of lopsided victories, including a 67-27 win over North Branch. In that game, the Jackets held the Vikings scoreless for the first half of the first half while scoring 21 points themselves. C-I wound up with 34 points in the first half and 33 in the second, with Mikayla Aumer leading the way with 24 points. Ella Kuhlman was the only double-digit scorer for NB, with 12 points.
The night before, C-I put up an astounding 90 points on St. Francis, beating the Saints 90-54. Aumer scored 37 points in that game, with Evelyn Wiltrout adding 16 and Haylie Jerde scoring 14.
C-I will face #5-seed Anoka in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals on Thursday, March 3.
The Vikings did bounce back to narrowly defeat St. Francis 53-50 to end the regular season. Paige Peaslee led the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds, with Kuhlman and Chloe Lattimore adding 14 points.
The Vikings faced #6-seed Hibbing in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 1, beating the “northern” Bluejackets 60-42. They will now face #1 seed Grand Rapids in the semifinals on Friday, March 4.
Boys basketball
Like the Jacket girls, the Viking boys appear to be ramping up to make a serious run in the section tournament. Last week, the Vikings ended their five-game skid with a pair of nice wins.
First, North Branch topped Monticello 70-64. In that game, Trevor Johnson scored 19 points, with Carson Klein adding 17. The following night, NB clamped down on St. Francis, only allowing 32 points in a 57-32 win.
The Jackets also had a solid week, despite going 1-1. C-I started with a close 71-69 loss to conference champion Princeton and followed that up with a 87-75 win over Chisago Lakes.
Braden Jones scored 31 points in the win over the Wildcats, with Reese Bickford adding 20. Kobe Karels scored 25 points in the loss to the Tigers.
The Vikings and Jackets will conclude their regular seasons with a head-to-head matchup on Thursday night, March 3, in North Branch.
Boys swimming and diving
The Jackets ended their season at the Section 7AA championships last weekend. Christopher Williams was the only C-I swimmer to reach the finals in an event, coming in eighth in the 50-yard freestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.