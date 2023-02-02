BOYS HOCKEY
The Rusty Skates Trophy — awarded to the winner of one of the Cambridge-Isanti versus Princeton games each season, is staying put as the Jackets topped the Tigers 5-2. This is the third-straight season C-I has captured the traveling trophy.
Princeton held a 1-0 lead after the first period, but four Jacket goals by Seth Splittstoser, Wyatt Nutt, Seth Terhell, and Finn Overby in the second period quickly put the game out of reach for the visiting Tigers. Overby would score his second goal of the game early in the third period, effectively putting the game out of reach.
The Jackets’ only other game for the week wound up being a 5-1 loss to section foe Little Falls. The loss was costly as it dropped C-I down to the #4 ranking in Section 5A standings.
Northern Edge salvaged a tie last week, deadlocking with Pine City 2-2. Loghan Croal scored a power play goal with less than five minutes remaining in the game to produce the tie. In their only other action for the week, Northern Edge lost to Monticello 9-1.
Northern Edge and Cambridge-Isanti will face each other in delayed back-to-back games on Thursday, Feb. 2 at East Bethel and Saturday, Feb. 4 at Isanti.
GYMNASTICS
The Jackets appear to be peaking at just the right time, recording their best team score of the season against Princeton and then individually recording some impressive scores during the Bluejacket All-Around Invite.
C-I easily outdistanced Princeton 142.7 - 124.35. Abby Kryzer took first on the floor (9.25) and vault (9.15), while Aubrey Wilson took first on the beam (9.6) and bars (8.825). Kryzer also won the all-around with a 36.05. That score, however paled in comparison to the sophomore’s showing at C-I’s home invite. Kryzer amassed four personal bests in the meet, scoring a 9.35 on vault and bars, a 9.45 on beam, and 9.25 on floor for a whopping 37.4 all-around — over a full point ahead of the second place finisher.
Wilson also scored a personal best all-around score of 36.05, which was good enough for third place. C-I’s lone senior, Alison Barber, finished in fifth with a 35.75.
The Jackets have one last meet before sections, and its a big one. C-I will face off against Big Lake on Thursday, Feb. 2 with the Mississippi8 Conference Championship up for grabs. Both teams enter the meet undefeated in conference competition.
North Branch competed in a rare triangular meet last week — against St. Francis and Big Lake, in order to make up the Big Lake meet that was canceled earlier in the season following an injury midway through the meet. In the triangular, the Vikings were topped by both teams. Big Lake easily came in first with a 144.5, St. Francis scored a 134.45, and North Branch scored a 133.05. Dakota Esget finished second in the all around with a 35.475. Her highest score was a 9.3 on vault.
The Vikings also hosted Princeton, easily topping the Tigers 134.675 - 117.100. NB recorded first in every event, with Esget winning vault (9.525), bars (9.2), floor (9.55), and all-around (36.75). Libby Nielson won the beam with a score of 8.85.
North Branch has just one more meet left on their schedule as the team will host Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson in a fun match-up of the friendly rivals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Jackets suffered a heartbreaking loss last week, falling to Brainerd 45-44 at home. The Warriors’ game-winning point came on a free throw with just 1.8 seconds remaining in the game. C-I did pick up two victories last week, beating Monticello 63-57 and Princeton 56-26. Maraya Wiltrout was C-I’s leading scorer against the Magic with 19 points. Haylie Jerde led the way against the Tigers, scoring 15 points.
North Branch also suffered their own one-point loss, falling to Chisago Lakes 44-43. The Vikings were also defeated by Monticello 68-55 and Cloquet 60-41. Ella Kuhlman was NB’s leading scorer in all three games, scoring 15 points against the Wildcats, 10 points against the Magic, and 16 points against the Lumberjacks.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Vikings got back into the win column with a pair of victories, but not before taking one more close loss. The loss came against Chisago Lakes 79-77. NB had five of their six players score in double-digits in the game, with Brody Beaver leading the way with 19. The Vikings ended their skid with a 68-55 win over Monticello. Tyler Minke had a great game, scoring 26 points against the Magic. NB’s second win was a 74-31 victory over Hibbing. Beaver scored 22 points in that game.
Despite their recent run of bad luck, the Vikings still remain locked into the #2 ranking in Section 7AAA with a 10-8 season record, behind only Hermantown. Should the Vikings be able to maintain that position, they will get a first-round bye in the section tournament and play host in a section semifinal game.
C-I’s undefeated 2023 came to an end last week as the Jackets lost to Princeton 77-63 and Coon Rapids 83-72. Before those losses, the Jackets did top Monticello 63-57. John Troolin was C-I’s leading scorer in all three games, picking up 20 points against the Magic, 22 points against the Tigers, and 28 points against the Cardinals.
The loss to the Cardinals was costly as it knocked C-I down to the #4 ranking in Section 7AAAA, behind two teams the Jackets have defeated this season.
WRESTLING
The Jackets’ lone action as an entire team was a 39-33 loss to St. Francis. Leo Edblad, Blaine Wald, Maverick Henderson and Jacob Henderson each collected pins in the match. The Jacket girls wrestlers also competed in their own tournament at Simley. Taitum Kostecka (100 pounds) and Kami Senlycki (165 pounds) took first place. Kimber Senlycki took fourth at 120 pounds.
North Branch picked up their first team win of the season last week, topping Mahtomedi 42-39. The Vikings scored pins from Jack Baker, Ethan Kester, Colin Duvall, Michael Thao, Tanner Cummings, and Emmit Hansen to earn the win. They were also defeated by Mounds View 73-6 that same night.
At their home invite, Thao took second, and Baker and Kester took third.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Northern Tier went winless last week as their regular season winds down, but the Stars were able to salvage a 3-3 tie against Two Rivers. The team’s losses were a 9-1 loss to Chisago Lakes, a 6-3 loss to Woodbury, and a 5-1 loss to Champlin Park. The Stars have two games remaining before their playoffs begin.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Jackets lost to Chisago Lakes 97-78 last week. Christopher Williams was a double winner, taking first in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Joseph Larkin’s first place in the 500 was C-I’s only other win. At the Bluejacket Invite, Williams captured first place in both the 50 and 100 freestyle.
The Jackets now only have one more meet remaining in their regular season — at Elk River on Saturday, Feb. 4, before a nearly three-week competition break leading up to sections.
