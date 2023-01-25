BOYS BASKETBALL
There was very little suspenseful anticipation for Cambridge-Isanti senior Kobe Karels’ reaching 1,000 career points. Coming into the Jackets’ home game against Becker, the senior was sitting at 999 points. The only question was whether his 1,000th point came on a three-pointer, by driving to the basket, or via a free throw.
As it turned out, the milestone was reached as Karels drove to the basket on the team’s second possession of the game after his first attempt was denied by an emphatic block by a Becker defender. Once all the obligatory celebrations were completed, Karels and the Jackets proceeded to defeat the Bulldogs 69-50, with Karels leading the way with 23 points. John Troolin added 15 points.
The next day, the Jackets continued their undefeated 2023 by besting Duluth East 68-65. Karels again led the way with 25 points as the Jackets picked up a key win over a section opponent.
North Branch continues to experience a rough stretch, dropping two games last week. The first was a 80-75 loss to Becker — their second-straight overtime game and third in their last four games. Brody Beaver was North Branch’s top scorer, picking up 21 points. Carson Klein added 18. Three nights later, it didn’t take overtime for Princeton to add to the Vikings’ woes, topping NB 85-53. Tyler Minke scored 15 points in the loss to the Tigers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Both the Jackets and Vikings had the displeasure of going against perennial conference and state power Becker last week, with both games ending similarly. First it was North Branch who fell to the Bulldogs 75-30. Next, the Jackets didn’t fare much better, losing to Becker 72-44.
The Jackets did get one game in the win column, topping Hermantown 77-39. Haylie Jerde was C-I’s leading scorer with 20 points. Maraya Wiltrout added 16 points, with twin sister Evelyn right behind with 15.
North Branch’s other outing didn’t go as well as the Vikings lost to Princeton 48-34. Both Ella Kuhlman and Johanna Bartkey scored 13 points in the game to make up a majority of NB’s scoring.
GYMNASTICS
Both the Vikings and Jackets competed twice last week, with C-I going 2-0 and the Vikings going 1-1. The Jackets easily topped a shorthanded Chisago Lakes 141.025 - 132.6. Abby Kryzer earned first place on the bars (9.05), while Aubrey Wilson’s career-best 9.475 was the top score on the beam.
C-I’s other win came via a 140.075 - 135.85 win over Becker. Kryzer’s 35.7 won the all-around, which included a first-place 8.95 on bars. Wilson again took first on beam with a 9.175.
North Branch’s win also came over Becker, but by a much closer score as the Vikings edged the Bulldogs 135.325 - 135.125. Dakota Esget won the all-around with a 36.75, which included first places on the bars (9.225) and floor (9.55). Teammate Ella Dick barely beat out Esget on the vault, scoring a career-best 9.5, compared to Esget’s 9.45.
NB’s loss came against Monticello by a score of 137.05 - 132.05. Esget again won the all-around with a score of 36.175. She also took first on vault (9.5), bars (9.075), and floor (9.4).
BOYS HOCKEY
The Jackets split their week, losing to Monticello 3-2, but then topping Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-1. Four different players scored for the Jackets in the win over the Storm.
Northern Edge continues to struggle, losing 13-1 to Monticello and 5-1 to Proctor last week.
WRESTLING
The Jackets had a difficult week, going 2-3, including going 2-2 at their home dual invite. The two C-I wins came over St. Cloud 60-18 and Minneapolis South 72-12. The losses were to Becker 35-27, Andover 49-24, and Forest Lake 55-18.
North Branch got defeated in their only dual match of the week, losing to Princeton 65-15. Jack Baker earned a pin in his match, and Ethan Kester came away with a 7-3 decision for NB’s only contested wins. The Vikings also competed in the St. Croix Falls Classic, where Baker’s fifth place at 106 pounds was the team’s top finish.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Northern Tier Stars are on a three-game winning streak after shutting out Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 2-0 and Moose Lake 1-0, and defeating Hutchinson 5-2 last week. Makenna Sanders and Marissa Miller each scored twice in the win over Hutchinson. Natalie Cheney and Ariel Carlsten picked up the goals against Princeton. Carlsten also scored the lone goal against Moose Lake.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Jackets were edged out by Monticello 90-87, although the results weren’t as close as the score indicated, with the Magic swimming the last two events as exhibition only. C-I picked up two first place finishes from Christopher Williams — in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and John Humphrey came in first in the 100 butterfly.
